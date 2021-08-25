From the Files, Week of Aug. 25

145 Years

Aug. 26, 1876

Next Tuesday the electors of the town of Menomonie will vote upon the proposition to issue $50,000 in bonds, bearing seven percent interest to aid in the building of a railroad from Menomonie to the Mississippi River. The advantages of such a road have been set forth in the NEWS at various times, so that there is now left very little for us to say as a parting word to the citizens of Menomonie, whose duty and whose privilege it will be, to vote upon the proposition.

135 Years

Aug. 28, 1886

Some Eau Claire parties have discovered a silver mine on the Weirgor river that bids fair to the rival in richness the famous Big Heart mine. Prof. Newell is reported to have assayed a specimen which revealed $2,567 to the ton. Better file it away with the Half Moon Lake alligator story. It is altogether too rich for use in our business.

125 Years

Aug. 28, 1896