From the Files, Week of Aug. 25

145 Years
Aug. 26, 1876
Next Tuesday the electors of the town of Menomonie will vote upon the proposition to issue $50,000 in bonds, bearing seven percent interest to aid in the building of a railroad from Menomonie to the Mississippi River. The advantages of such a road have been set forth in the NEWS at various times, so that there is now left very little for us to say as a parting word to the citizens of Menomonie, whose duty and whose privilege it will be, to vote upon the proposition.
135 Years
Aug. 28, 1886
Some Eau Claire parties have discovered a silver mine on the Weirgor river that bids fair to the rival in richness the famous Big Heart mine. Prof. Newell is reported to have assayed a specimen which revealed $2,567 to the ton. Better file it away with the Half Moon Lake alligator story. It is altogether too rich for use in our business.
125 Years
Aug. 28, 1896
At a meeting of the executive committee of the Dunn County Old Settlers Society, held at A. Tainter & Son’s bank, to make arrangements for the fifth annual meeting and entertainment for the Society, the following business was transacted: Pursuant to the vote of the last annual meeting, the annual meeting and entertainment of 1896 will be held at the Memorial building in Menomonie, Saturday, October 10. All attending required to bring their basket of provisions with plenty of chickens, to be delivered to the banquet committee by 11’o o’clock. The banquet begins at 12 o’clock noon.
100 Years
Aug. 25, 1921
The first conviction secured here in a case of selling liquor since prohibition went into effect was obtained yesterday in Municipal court when C.E. Sherman of the Lake View hotel was found guilty by a jury.
A fine of $100 and costs was assessed against the defendant by Judge P.B. Clark, the whole amounting to $122.37. The principal witness was William Oferosky, who became intoxicated on alcohol, which he later averred he obtained from Sherman. Oferosky was found drunk Friday night by Chief of Police George Cook, who arrested him. Oferosky told on the witness stand where he got the firewater. Portions of the Lake View hotel were searched and found on the premises were a number of empty bottles and some that contained alcohol. Sherman took the stand on his own behalf denying his guilt. Other witnesses for the defense were John Carley and Nellie Mills, cooks at the hotel.
75 Years
Aug. 28, 1946
At their session last week the county board of supervisors voted to authorize the publication of a new plat book for Dunn County. The last plat book was issued in 1927. Since 1927 there has been a continuous shifting of ownership of property, this being particularly true in the pre-war and postwar periods. A new plat book is needed to bring the records up to date. That will be done with the publication of the new plat book, for which the county board levied money last week.
50 Years
Aug. 25, 1971
A 20 year old Elk Mound man who is serving with the Army in Germany has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal and recommended for the Soldier’s Medal- the nation’s highest award for heroism in a non-combat situation. Private First Class John A. Smith rescued a critically injured tank commander from a burning tank. During the rescue, Smith was in constant danger of the ammunition in the tank exploding. PFC Smith, who worked as a farmer in Osseo before entering the Army in September 1970, is a tank driver with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 33rd Armor of the #rd Infantry Division near Kirch Gons.
25 Years
Aug. 25, 1996
Colfax family celebrates one century of farming. One hundred years ago yesterday, a young man and his family purchased a small plot of land, hoping to make a living as farmers in the rolling hills of Colfax.
Gustav Sonnenberg and his family immigrated to Wisconsin from Germany in the 1890’s. On Aug. 24, 1896, he bought the first 40-acre parcel of his farm for a price of $65. Today, Gustav’s descendants still work the same land. The Sonnenberg family, town of Grant, recently reached the milestone of being named a Century Farm. Century Farm and Home awards honor families who have had continuous ownership of their farm for 100 years or more. There were 99 families, including the Sonnenberg’s, representing 48 counties recognized at a breakfast awards ceremony at the 1996 Wisconsin State Fair.