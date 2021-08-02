From the Files, Week of Aug. 4

145 Years Aug. 5, 1876
West Side Items:
The mouth of the tunnel (from the brow of the hill to the reservoir) can be seen from the West Side Hotel. They are removing the rock by blasting and in case of a premature discharge of a blast, it would be likely to result in a forcible ejectment of the workmen.
The steam mill has a “Sanderson power canthook,” with a Gorton improvement. The boys have christened it “big Ole,” and think if he turns logs as well as he begins, he will get his wages raised next month.
135 Years Aug. 7, 1886
Lulu and Corinne Howard went on a berrying trip along the railroad track north of town Tuesday, and hearing a panting noise thought the train was coming, and running in that direction came face to face with a huge black bear. Like true western girls they kept possession of the field and did not return home until dark. Bears are very numerous in this vicinity.
125 Years Aug. 7, 1896
A representative of this family paper inspected Supt. Jackson’s crop of armyworms on the asylum farm last Saturday. An oat field that had been attacked showed an estimated loss of ten bushels to the acre, while a cornfield in which they had just begun to work was little affected. The injury wrought by the worms seems to be wholly wanton. It climbs the oat stock and cuts away the tender branch bearing the oats which fall to the ground and are lost. Likewise in cornfields, they climb to the top of the ears and eat away the silk and kill the growing corn. They are like a cutworm in general appearance and seem to work most industriously at night.
100 Years Aug. 4, 1921
Work on the big warehouse for the O & N Lumber Company on Stone street is progressing rapidly under the direction of R.L. Sanders of Menomonie, draftsman for the firm. He is taking personal charge of the building operations. The warehouse will be 73 feet by 119 feet, three decks high. When completed there will be three driveways. The office will be in the southwest corner. Instead of piers, there are cross-walks the entire width of the building making it as strong as if a three-story building was to be erected thereon. The warehouse is as large as any erected by the firm and will be complete in every particular. In addition to lumber and timbers, all kinds of building material will be handled.
75 Years Aug. 7, 1946
Two Menomonie dogs, entered in the Minnesota Retriever Trials held at Armstrong Ranch, at Anoka, made top showings against worthy opposition, by winning a first and third in the derby stake. There were 83 dogs entered in the trials. Les McKay’s black Labrador, “Midge of Menomin”, won first place in the derby stake, and the happy owner of this prize winner came home with a beautiful gold loving cup and a blue ribbon, thanks to Midge’s work in this event. “Trouble of Arden”, owned by William Braker, won third place in the derby stake. On August 18 the Chippewa Valley Field Trial Association will stage field trials at Wakanda Park.
50 Years Aug. 4, 1971
A special award was presented to John A. Messner, assistant manager at Joe’s Cloverleaf Shell here. The award, a plaque bearing two rare silver dollars, two Kennedy half-dollars, and a specially minted commemorative coin set in an automotive engine design, was presented for exceptional customer service by a representative of the Gates Rubber Co. The Denver-based firm sponsors a nationwide contest to reward service station personnel who provide exceptional customer service. A fleet of “Gates mystery cars” travels across the country stopping at stations, and each car has a worn fan belt. Award plaques are given to station personnel who notice the defective belt and offer to replace it.
25 Years Aug. 7, 1996
Everyone makes various investments at banks, but Elaine Lawton and John Kier made the investment of a lifetime—they got married at First Bank & Trust. Although it may seem an odd place for a wedding, it was perfect for Elaine and John who met while working at a bank in Iowa 16years ago.
They’ve both continued working in the banking business, Elaine at First Bank & Trust and John at Electronic Strategies, a sister company of the bank. The location was appropriate because many of their closest friends work at the bank. Anyone who has seen the bank would agree that the architecture is stunning, with the cathedral-like windows and oak timber peg framing in the interior. Jerry and Emma Talen, greeters for the wedding and owners of the bank, were pleased to host the event in a building they had built to reflect the area’s history as a lumber town. The bank, located at 2405 Schneider Ave., has been featured in several architecture magazines.