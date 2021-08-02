From the Files, Week of Aug. 4

145 Years Aug. 5, 1876

West Side Items:

The mouth of the tunnel (from the brow of the hill to the reservoir) can be seen from the West Side Hotel. They are removing the rock by blasting and in case of a premature discharge of a blast, it would be likely to result in a forcible ejectment of the workmen.

The steam mill has a “Sanderson power canthook,” with a Gorton improvement. The boys have christened it “big Ole,” and think if he turns logs as well as he begins, he will get his wages raised next month.

135 Years Aug. 7, 1886

Lulu and Corinne Howard went on a berrying trip along the railroad track north of town Tuesday, and hearing a panting noise thought the train was coming, and running in that direction came face to face with a huge black bear. Like true western girls they kept possession of the field and did not return home until dark. Bears are very numerous in this vicinity.

125 Years Aug. 7, 1896