From the Files, Week of Dec. 1

145 Years

Dec. 2, 1876

Durand was infested with petty robbers last Thursday night. They went into two saloons, extracted what small change they found in the drawers, ate oysters and helped themselves to the good things generally. They also broke into a hardware store where they took a revolver and a quantity of jack-knives to the value of from $20 to $25. They also broke into a new drug store just being started, where they gobbled four photograph albums and a box of fancy candy value of which is $6 or $7. They got not far from $4 in nickels and script from the saloon. No clue to the rascals at this date.

135 Years

Dec. 4, 1886

A process that enables the Photographer to make life size prints from his small negatives that confer the fidelity of a Photograph and the beautiful quality of a steel engraving. These pictures must be seen to be appreciated. Samples now on exhibition at my gallery. I have the only outfit in the city for making this class of work. Trial order solicited.—John Long, Jr.

125 Years

Dec. 4, 1896

An Unprecedented Flood. Last week’s rain and thawing weather that made outdoor life so unpleasant in Dunn county wrought devastation and ruin at other points. On Tuesday, with nearly a foot of snow on the ground, rain began to fall, continuing with more or less violence until Friday when a cold wave swept over the country. The effect of the storm was to break loose the frozen rivers and cause a mid-winter flood, the likes of which had never been seen in this part of the country. In Menomonie undoubtedly serious damage was only prevented by the almost perfect control which The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company has upon the waters of the Red Cedar and its tributaries.

100 Years

Dec. 1, 1921

Forest Grove- There are still quite a few sick with scarlet fever here. But two of the families are out of quarantine. The sick children at H. Prestrud’s are all recovering but the worst cases are at A. Gordon’s where five children are ill besides Mrs. Gordon and Annie Johnson, who came there to do the housework. They have had three nurses, the one at present being from St. Paul. The first one, Miss Mabel Anderson, in a few days was taken sick and called her home doctor, going with him to a hospital in Eau Claire.

75 Years

Dec. 4, 1946

Light Up Your Christmas Tree! Coal strike or no, any home can have its indoor Christmas tree lighted. So says John D. Small, civilian production administrator, in Washington when he explained that the 21-state dim-out applied to all outdoor trees, but only to indoor trees in stores and other business buildings.

Elk Mound-Thieves broke into the tool shed at the depot Saturday evening and they broke into the post office through the south window. They obtained a very small amount of cash in the cash drawer. They also entered the Lampert Lumber Co. and broke into Bill’s garage but were frightened away when the Moltzans heard someone in the garage and turned on the lights.

50 Years

Dec. 1, 1971

The Department of Natural Resources has granted Dunn County and the Bureau of Game Management a permit to change the course of Gilbert Creek. In granting the permit, DNR said: -The project will be located in the Town of Lucas and covers a distance of 58 feet. -Purpose of the project is to align the creek with a new bridge to be constructed on CTH Q to replace the present structure which is in poor condition. -Gilbert Creek has a width of approximately 10 feet and an average depth of two feet. The new channel will be constructed to approximately the same dimensions. -The proposed change of course of Gilbert Creek will improve the economic value of the owner’s land, will not adversely affect the flood flow capacity of the stream, and will not otherwise be detrimental to public rights and to the rights of other riparian’s located on the stream.

25 Years

Dec. 4, 1996

A trip to the Creamery Restaurant and Inn usually means a tantalizing treat for the taste buds. Such was not the case for a group of Downsville Elementary students Monday. Forty students went to the restaurant with one goal...to decorate Christmas ornaments. Gingerbread cookies and a huge container of popcorn awaited. Jane DeFlorin, co-owner of the restaurant, said the students were invited to help decorate the cookies and string the popcorn that will be made into Christmas ornaments for the Christmas tree.

The tree itself becomes wrapped in family tradition, according to DeFlorin. The perfect tree is picked out from land owned in the Chequamegon area months in advance. Family members make the trek up to get the tree immediately after the deer hunting season. “Usually the decorating is done by the staff,” DeFlorin said, “But this year, we invited the kids to help.” DeFlorin said the Christmas tree and other decorations will add to the special holiday atmosphere of the restaurant.

