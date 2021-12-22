From the Files, Week of Dec. 22

145 Years

Dec. 23, 1876

The little four-year-old son of James Calvan, residing north of Apple River, is a most inveterate smoker and chews tobacco with the ease and grace of an old tapper. The infant commenced the use of the weed when but 2 years old, and has ever since soaked and chewed with avidity. It is a strong, healthy child and is possessed of wonderful acute faculties.

135 Years

Dec. 25, 1886

An immense toboggan slide is being built at the corner of the NEWS block on Eleventh Street and will be finished for use on Christmas day. A platform sixteen feet high at the herald of the chute, in connection with the hill, gives sufficient fall to send a toboggan kiting half way to Gates Addition. Two electric lights- one at the head and one at the foot of the slide- will turn night into day. We predict the sport will prove exhilarating and very popular. The slide will be free for the use of the public, and everybody is invited to give it a trial.

125 Years

Dec. 25, 1896

For many years it has been the practice of the city authorities to permit sliding and coasting on Twelfth street hill, so long as residents thereabout made no serious objection. This practice has prevailed to such an extent that the street for several blocks has been practically abandoned for weeks at a time to the children and their winter sports. It seems that objection has now been made, however, the law invoked, and the authorities are enforcing the same as they are in duty bound to do until the ordinance relating to this matter is repealed. Other cities, larger and more important than Menomonie, recognizing the desirability of proper places being provided for innocent and healthful amusement for children, have set aside certain streets where coasting may be indulged in, warning the general public to that effect. Cannot as much be done for the children of Menomonie?

100 Years

Dec. 22, 1921

Christmas Day. And now Christmas 1921, draws upon the world with a light that shines clearer, steadier, brighter even than that which it shone three years ago. The triumph of idealism cannot be doubted or delayed. Universal and lasting peace, the greatest hope of mankind, the thing for which generations of men have longed and prayed, is nearer consummation than it has ever been before; it may never be guaranteed, but there can be no question that some of the fundamental causes of war will be removed and that the settlement of such questions as may from time to time arise out of such as remain is more likely to be accomplished by the methods of peace than of war. Surely we may be proud that America has taken the lead in bringing about the disarmament of the nations, and surely Christmas, 1921, will be the most radiant Christmas that the world has ever known.

75 Years

Dec. 25, 1946

Christmas business has tripled, and then some, for Santa Claus (Einer Lund) and his helper (Harold Hansen) two high school instructors who have been spreading cheer at Xmas time the past several years in Menomonie. For many years, at Christmas time, this cheer team has had all it could do, but this year the assignments reached an all-time high. Lund plays the role of old Santa and his helper, Hansen, is dressed as a clown. From all reports, the two have been a knockout and have brought happiness to thousands of youngsters in the Menomonie area. On Christmas eve the pair will have to make fast time to make the rounds to all the homes and places in Menomonie to which they have been invited. It’ll mean that they have to shorten their visits at each place, so that all of their scheduled calls can be made.

50 Years

Dec. 22, 1971

The five chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority last Wednesday sponsored a Christmas party at North school for students in Menomonie’s educational laboratory classes. Punch was served upon the arrival of the 40 children. Games consisting of breaking a piñata for the younger pupils and a balloon volleyball game for the older students, after which they were served cookies and hot chocolate with favors decorating the tables. Group singing greeted the arrival of Santa Claus, which was the highlight of the afternoon, and he presented a gift to each child. The children attend classes at North, Coddington and River Heights, and their teachers are Mrs. Karen Goers, Miss Bernice Rubenzer and Leonard Britton. The committees extend their appreciation to Sanna Inc., Montgomery Ward, Cassel & Gaddy, Ben Franklin and Menomonie Pharmacy for their donations, and to Stanley Huftel, principal at North, for the use of facilities for this annual event.

25 Years

Dec. 22, 1996

The true spirit of Christmas has been ringing across Dunn County as acts of kindness -both large and small- mean a better holiday for so many members of the community. From those who gave blood (including Santa Claus) to those who chose a child or family to “adopt” and then purchased appropriate holiday gifts, Let’s not forget those who collected or donated food, toys, blankets, coats or mittens or the school children who made quilts of offered their sweet voices and talents in so many plays and programs. So much caring has poured forth across the county in so many ways we can’t even begin to recount. How fitting it is that the ones who have given are the true receivers. We commend everyone who helped. As Christmas morning dawns it will be obvious that Dunn County has a big heart.

