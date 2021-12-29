From the Files, Week of Dec. 29

145 Years

Dec. 30, 1876

The meteor observed by people in Menomonie, Thursday evening, and described in the News of last week, was seen, also, by several people of Eau Galle, among them your correspondent. It was seen first in the south and disappeared below the sensible horizon in the southeast. The description given in the News agrees with our impression as to the size, velocity, direction, etc., of the remarkable phenomenon.

135 Years

Jan. 1, 1887

The toboggan slide erected on 11th street was opened Christmas day and proved a great attraction. There was no lack of people, old and young, to participate in the sport, and even the throng of spectators enjoyed the fun of watching the loads of jolly tobogganers as they went flying down the slide. It is indeed a rare sport and is far ahead of the old fashioned way of coasting on sleds. Tobogganing is fast becoming as popular in the northern states as it is in Canada and is a beautiful pastime of old and young. People generally are apt to pass too much of the winter indoors and any attraction that will induce them to indulge in more exercise in the open air deserves to be encouraged.

125 Years

Jan. 1, 1897

Albert Johnson and Burn West engaged in a brawl at Barker, Christmas Eve, during which Johnson received a blow to the head with a club, inflicting a severe wound which at first was feared might prove fatal. Dr. Park, of Downing, is attending the wounded man, and unless unfavorable symptoms develop, he will recover. No arrests have been made.

100 Years

Dec. 29, 1921

Boyceville- While hauling snow from the ice at the Hayestown mill pond, Will Teegarden had the misfortune of having one of his horses break through the ice and he had considerable trouble getting the horse out. But with help, the horse was taken out. This was the second time this horse has broken through the ice. In Douglas county a few years ago this horse and three others broke through and this one was the only one that was saved.

75 Years

Jan. 1, 1947

Ol’ Man Winter moved in this week. After mercury dipped to 15 below zero on Monday, a new season’s low cold mark was set Tuesday morning between 8 and 9 o’clock, when the thermometer reading showed 22 degrees below zero. These readings were made from the accurate Stout Institute thermometer. However, some other parts of the county reported even lower temperatures for Tuesday morning.

50 Years

Dec. 29, 1971

In the course of the 63 years in his profession, Jan Janssen has sold horses to the crown heads of Europe, he has personally bought and sold as many as 100 horses in one week, and he has been awarded the Gold medal for having the finest quality horses on the market. Now, at the age of 75, Janssen, often called the “Flying Dutchman,” is teaching interested students at Stout State University to ride and jump English style.

Twice a year, Stout students have the opportunity to learn riding from an expert, and receive physical education credit for it. The students ride Janssen’s horses in the indoor arena of his Flying Dutchman Stables, located just outside Menomonie. There, they learn the basic positions and practice trotting and posting, exercises that teach them to ride together and control the horses. They also learn the preliminary to jumping.

25 Years

Dec. 29, 1996

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is offering, free of charge, an historic truss bridge for relocation, rehabilitation and preservation. The recipient must move the bridge from its current location in Eau Galle and be willing to preserve the structure’s historic integrity. The bridge is a single-span, two lanes, Park Through Truss with a concrete deck. The span, which was built in 1934-1935, is approximately 180 feet long and 25 feet wide. Limited funds are available from the DOT to assist in removal of the bridge from its current location. Additional costs may be incurred by the recipient in preparing a new site and rehabilitating (repairing and painting) the bridge. The bridge’s recipient must agree to relocate the structure to a suitable site and assume all legal and financial obligations associated with it.

