From the Files, Week of Dec. 8

145 Years

Dec. 9, 1876

An accident occurred at Quinn & Severson’s blacksmith shop last Wednesday. Mr. Severson was welding a wagon tire and a young man named Freestone had a paper package of powder in his pocket. One of the flying sparks from the hot iron found its way into the powder and an explosion followed. Freestone’s clothing on the side of the powder pocket was blown to shreds. Mr. Severson’s whiskers and eyebrows were burned off and his face badly scorched to a blister. It seems almost inexcusable for a man to go into a blacksmith shop with powder in his pocket. That young man has learned a lesson that he will not soon forget though the experience came near costing him his life.

135 Years

Dec. 11, 1886

The City Livery has added to its attractions a new stock of elegant sleighs and cutters, and Seely now puts on the road some of the most stylish turnouts to be seen in the northwest. Now call on your best girl, invite her to take a sleigh ride and have some style about you.

125 Years

Dec. 11, 1896

Edward Schmidt has bought an interest in the grocery business of Sipple Bros. on Main Street, and the name of the new firm is Geo. H. Sipple & Co. Additions have been made to their stock of goods and they have one of the finest and best equipped grocery stores in the city. The members of the firm are hustlers and will get their full share of trade if there is any virtue in fair dealing, first-class goods and low prices. Mr. Schmidt has for several years been associated with H. A. Schmidt in the wagon and blacksmithing business, and is a young man of ability and integrity. The new firm starts off with every assurance of success.

100 Years

Dec. 8, 1921

What might have resulted in a disaster took place in the form of a fire caught in the wall of Helmer Brettingen’s home. A screen had been placed inside the wall register to keep articles from going into the furnace. Little Myrtle, the Brettingen’s one and a half year old child, had dropped a comb into the register the evening before which became inflamed. It burned long enough to catch the wood in the wall back of the register in a place hard to reach. Mrs.Brettingen luckily saw the flame and called Mr. Brettingen, who was in the basement. He instantly jerked the register off and began drenching the flames with water and salt regardless of the fact that he had torn the flesh on two fingers in taking out the register. Had the flame started a couple of hours later the family would have been in church and disastrous results would have been inevitable.

75 Years

Dec. 11, 1946

With the lifting of the ban on lighting, the Menomonie Lions club revives its Christmas home decoration contest.

Best lighted and decorated exteriors, yards, grounds, porches, windows, roofs and chimneys will be considered in making the awards. The Lions club offers a grand city-wide prize of $10. Winner of this prize will be named from one of the six ward winners. First prize winner in each ward is to receive $5. A recognition scroll, as second prize, will be given in each ward. To third place contestants goes honorable mention.

Judges’ decisions will be based on the most appropriate, original and beautiful decorations. L.A. Richardson, J.P. Lee and J.E. Ray are to judge the contest.

50 Years

Dec. 8, 1971

Plans to develop special projects and activities for senior citizens in Dunn County are being formed through a joint effort of local senior citizens and Stout State University. The plans involve several projects including a proposed center for the elderly and the formation of a local chapter of the American Association of Retired People. Larry Olivia, from the School of Home Economics at Stout, said the university’s involvement in the overall project will be for two purposes: to assist local citizens in setting up and running their own programs and to explore the possibility of developing programs at Stout, which would prepare home economists to aid senior citizens.

25 Years

Dec. 11, 1996

Boyceville- Virgil Robinson made little headway in his efforts to obtain a radio equipped with three frequencies (police, school, ambulance) from the village. Robinson, a school crossing guard, is also a member of the ambulance staff. Because frequencies were changed recently, Robinson said he is now required to carry three radios to allow him to respond to any emergency. But trustee Michael Olson contended that Robinson needs only one radio because Dunn County has a central dispatching system. According to Olson, Robinson can contact the dispatcher who will forward the message to the desired party. Robinson wondered, however, if the county’s 911 dispatcher wants to become involved with school issues. Robinson said the school district would contribute $250 or half of the cost of his requested radio. Robinson’s request was rejected.

