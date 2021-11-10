From the Files, Week of Nov. 10

145 Years

Nov. 11, 1876

A novel machine, weighing a ton or more, called a slab grinder, was yesterday shipped by the Phoenix Manufacturing Co. to Knapp, Stout & Co. This machine, as its name implies, grinds up the refuse edgings and slabs from the mill, and lets the fine particles float off upon the water instead of burning, which is the means employed at most mills for getting rid of such refuse.

135 Years

Nov. 13, 1886

The Menomonie Knights of Labor have taken the preliminary steps towards opening in this city a co-operative merchandising establishment. A company has been organized according to law with a capital of $5,000, the stock has been taken by members of the order and as soon as final arrangements can be perfected, the store will be opened for business. It is understood that a full stock of general merchandise will be put in and sold at ruling prices, and no attempt made to cut rates or integers in any manner with the other establishments, the stockholders expecting to derive their profits from dividends and percentages off regular prices proportioned by the amount of individual purchases. We shall probably be able to give further particulars next week.

125 Years

Nov. 13, 1896

Robert Suckow, of the town of Tainter, with two or three companions, were on the way to the polls to vote, election day. He carried a gun to hunt along the road, and dropping it accidentally it went off, the charge striking Suckow in the foot. The bones were so badly shattered that amputation was necessary and was successfully performed by Dr. Howison. Suckow is a young man about 24 years old and unmarried.

Mr. Cook, who is 94 years old, walked to the polls and voted. He is strong and healthy and bids well to be present at the next presidential election. He often walks a distance of 3 or 4 miles.

100 Years

Nov. 10, 1921

Initial steps were taken toward the organization of a county Humane Society for Dunn County on Monday. A. E. Frederick, state humane officer, had called a public meeting to converse at the courthouse for that purpose. The purpose of the organization is to have within the county a responsible body of people to look after the humane work that needs to be done, and that is too often neglected. There are cases of gross cruelty to animals, abuse and neglect of children and helpless old people that need attention and that belong to no one particular to look after and correct. School children need to be taught the lessons of kindness to all living creatures. The program is a broad one and is worthy of the support of all who believe in the principles of humane work.

75 Years

Nov. 13, 1946

Joe L. Caron and Galen Myers completed a deal for the sale of the Alcatraz Nite Club, Menomonie, to John Peddycoart who has already taken possession. Mr. Peddycoart is a veteran of World War II, in which he served 4 ½ years as a corporal in the European and Pacific theatres of war. Carson & Myers reported a successful summer season at the nite club. They made numerous improvements and installed new equipment.

Mr. Peddycoart is doing extensive remodeling, installing a new furnace to heat the entire building as well as insulating, and modern plumbing. The management will cater to wedding dances and feature some of the best bands in the territory. Carson & Myers will devote their time to management of the Bowladrome in Durand.

50 Years

Nov. 10, 1971

The “Great Egg Experiment’’ was conducted at East school recently and from all reports, it was a tremendous success. Pupils in all grades viewed the tests and the center of attention was Jim Odness who dropped the eggs -cradled in any fashion the students desired- from the north roof of the structure. The object of the experiment was to determine if eggs could be cushioned in some manner so they wouldn’t break when they hit the ground. Of 19 eggs dropped, only five broke. The idea for the experiment was submitted by Fletcher Johnson, a kindergarten student of Mrs. Grace Bahr.

25 Years

Nov. 10, 1996

Dunn County will no longer have its own Red Cross chapter. The Boards of Directors of Chippewa, Dunn and West Central Wisconsin Chapters have each voted to merge their respective Chapters. This decision comes after months of analysis, and is meant to address the issues of efficiency and the ability to meet the ever-increasing need for services throughout the region. The new structure will be named The Chippewa Valley Chapter and will serve a population of approximately 250,000 including the counties of Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Rusk and Trempealeau.

