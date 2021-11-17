From the Files, Week of Nov. 17

145 Years Nov. 18, 1876

A sad accident happened on Tuesday which proves how careful hunters ought to be in pursuit of game. Mr. A.G Hall and Joel Burrel were near Vanceburg when they saw a wounded deer cross the road a short distance before them. They went in pursuit of it. They went into a thicket of poplar brush, and driving after it they saw what they supposed to be the deer in the act of arising from the ground. Mr. Burrel fired and, instead of a deer killed or dying, a scream arose and up jumped a woman half frightened to death. The supposed deer was Mrs. Banks, who was digging snakeroot and had over her dress, for protection from the brush, an old light brown blouse. The shot went through her arm, fortunately not injuring a bone or muscle just going through the thick flesh. If a kind providence had not directed the shot Mrs. Banks would, perhaps, have been numbered with the dead. Let this be a warning to hunters.

135 Years Nov. 20, 1886

At a meeting of the stockholders of the Skating Rink, Tuesday evening, it was decided to offer the property for sale. Besides the building, the principal items are three heating stoves, twelve dozen of common chairs and a large number of skates. The property will be sold cheap, and the purchasers should apply at once to N. Burch, A.H. Johnson, or R.J. Flint and secure bargains.

125 Years Nov. 20, 1896

A wedding of rather unusual importance was celebrated in proper style at the home of Mrs. Kellar. The celebration was at the home of the bride’s mother. The bridal pair can hardly be called young, though the bride herself is but 23 years of age. The groom on the other hand is in his seventy-fourth year. He is the well-known Chris Conrad, of Menomonie, and a retired contractor and builder. It is his second matrimonial venture. The young blushing bride is Miss Annie Kellar. The marriage was no small surprise to some of Mr. Conrad’s relatives, but the general verdict is that he chose wisely and well, and that his days will be greatly lengthened thereby.

100 Years Nov. 17, 1921

Boyceville—While moving on the L. Shepard farm one day last week, Mr. Hammond had his load ready to start and he drove in front of the barbershop. He stopped a few minutes, leaving the lines down, as there were quite a few men standing near his team. One of the young men began to pet one of the horses. Mr. Hammond gave warning to the lad to step away as one horse was rather wild. The horse reared, knocking the young lad down. The team then started to run and as the lines were loose there was no way to stop them. They ran down Main Street to the Norwegian church and struck the church steps, breaking the wagon reach and letting the load down. The horses then broke away from each other, one being caught then, but the other made his way toward home. No serious damage was done.

75 Years Nov. 20, 1946

Grandma Casey, Knapp’s oldest resident, suffered a fall Friday as she walked out to the dinner table. For the past few weeks her health had not been so good, and her step a little more uncertain. She was taken immediately to the Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, where an X-ray was taken and the hip found to be broken. Although she celebrated her 103rd birthday, Sept. 14, this is the first time she has ever been a hospital patient. She was resting quite comfortably Sunday when her niece and husband Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Olson visited her.

50 Years Nov. 17, 1971

Grand opening of the recently remodeled Menomonie Pharmacy, 400 Main Street will be held Nov. 18-20 according to Pharmacists-Owners Phil Hildebrand and John Langford. The entire store has been remodeled and additional display and selling space was gained by eliminating storage space on the main floor. In addition, the entire store was carpeted, the lighting was increased and all-new display fixtures were added. Free long stem roses will be given to the first 200 women coming into the Pharmacy each day. The grand prize for the three-day celebration is an eight-foot stuffed dog named “Henry” which will be given away following a drawing. Five dollar merchandise prizes will be awarded to the first grandmother coming into the store in a bathing suit, the first lady coming into the store smoking a cigar and the first lady arriving on horseback.

25 Years Nov. 20, 1996

Deer hunting officially gets underway Saturday at sunrise. At 6:39 a.m. Saturday morning, the 1996 gun/deer hunting season officially gets underway in Dunn County, all of Dunn County except a strip of zone F on the western edge of the county, where the season gets started 4 minutes later. Depending on the weather, the first hour of each of the 9 days of the hunt can very well be the most dangerous time to be in the woods. Opening hour is about one minute later each day but anyway you look at it, it happens to be ½ hour before sunrise.

Even while clad in blaze orange, hunters must remember that on a dark, cloudy morning it is still darker than the inside of a hollow tree ½ hour before sunrise and even darker if we head for a stand before opening hour.

Most of those early birds going in early, carry flashlights, the only way to go. Even the most excitable hunters know that deer don’t use flashlights.

