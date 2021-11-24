From the Files, Week of Nov. 24

145 Years

Nov. 25, 1876

Rock Falls- Two, or more, tramps found their way to this place last week, and beginning to feel the pangs of hunger entered M.R. Bump’s grist mill and mixing some water and flour together adjourned to the schoolhouse and enjoyed some “flap jacks.” They then abstracted some drills from Mr. Stelters blacksmith shop and tried to extract the desirable contents from the mill desk, but as there were no contents there the venture failed. All this occurred at night.

135 Years

Nov. 27, 1886

Fifteen hundred men are reported to have left this city and Eau Claire during the past week for the pineries. A large number of them were destined for the tributaries of the Menomonie River. It is said, nothing but an unfavorable winter will prevent an output of 110,000,000 to 120,000,000 feet, which will be one third in excess of the logging work of last season.

125 Years

Nov. 27, 1896

The Ludington Guard band ball at the New Opera House, Thanksgiving evening, was a success financially and also as a social and musical function. It is something of a novelty in Menomonie for the music of a ballroom to be provided by a brass band without the aid of stringed instruments and the event was looked forward to with considerable interest. The most sanguine expectations were fulfilled for the music was bright, new and inspiring. Quite a number attended solely for the purpose of enjoying the same.

100 Years

Nov. 24, 1921

Rev. Chr. S. Thompson, pastor of the Norwegian Luth. Church, met with an accident Thursday that might easily have proven serious. He had been putting on storm windows at the parsonage and was reaching from a ladder to put the last one in place, when the ladder broke, letting him fall a distance of about twelve feet to the ground, giving him a bad shaking up and inflicting quite a bad gash in the back of his head and wrenching his back quite badly. Dr. L.A. Larsen was called at once, and put the patient in as comfortable a condition as possible under the circumstances, and, with his usual grit, he is taking care of his regular work as before.

75 Years

Nov. 27, 1946

Menomonie’s Main Street and Broadway are now clothed in appropriate Christmas dress with the job of stringing evergreen arches and lights overhead the two main avenues of travel in the downtown area finished.

In all, there are 28 evergreen arches strung overhead on Main and Broadway. The coal strike, if continued, may keep the colored Christmas lights on Menomonie’s two decorated streets turned off. It was hoped that the lights could be turned on for the first time tonight but the order to conserve electricity, because of the coal strike, may keep Menomonie’s two main business streets-Main and Broadway- in the dark. However, should the coal strike come to an end soon, the lights are expected to be turned on nightly, to lend color to Menomonie’s pre-Christmas atmosphere.

50 Years

Nov. 24, 1971

The State Historical Society’s new historymobile, currently featuring an exhibit on water pollution in Wisconsin, will be in Menomonie Friday and all area residents are invited to see the exhibits. The historymobile is a specially constructed 12 by 56 mobile home which, with its truck, totals more than 70 feet in length overall. The trailer was purchased for the State Historical Society by the Rotary clubs of Wisconsin and contains a 12x12 foot room that combines living room, kitchen, bedroom and office for the historymobile curators who travel with the unit. This season nearly 100,000 people will visit the historymobile, adding to the more than 2½ million who have seen the exhibits in the past 17 years.

25 Years

Nov. 24, 1996

Western Wisconsin can expect to receive between 20 and 30 snowstorms this winter deep enough to call out the snowplows, according to David Carlson, Communications Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Eau Claire District. “The eight counties in WisDOT’s Eau Claire District have 75 snow plows ready and waiting to meet whatever old man winter throws at us and keep our 3,000 lane miles of state highway open.” Closer to home, with nine large plow equipped trucks loaded with ten tons of salt fortified sand, two big front end loaders and a score of other specialized snow removal equipment, Menomonie’s Department of Streets is braced to do battle with another Wisconsin winter. Under the supervision of Don Rude, Superintendent of Streets, the 12 employees who make up this department are prepared to swing into action as the first snowflakes start hitting the ground.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0