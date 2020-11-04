From the Files, Week of Nov. 4

135 Years
Saturday, November 7, 1885
By a law passed by the legislature last winter, the board of supervisors of each county is authorized to appoint three commissioners in each town within its borders, to undertake the arrangement of the funeral and burial of any soldier or sailor who served in the late war, honorably discharged, and whose family is not able to meet the expense. The commissioners, under the law, receive no salary, but simply act on the ground of charity. The law also provides for the interment of the body in lands other than those set apart for the burial of paupers. The government provides a suitable headstone. This law was passed last winter and hence there are no commissioners now, but the next county board will appoint them. This is a very wise and humane law.
125 Years
Friday, November 8, 1895
Rock Falls- The meeting of the county board is soon at hand, and one question to come before the Board seems to me would be the ferry across the Chippewa at Fair Play. As we all know, the people of these two towns, Rock Falls and Peru, did for a number of years request the county time and again to build a bridge or ferry across the Chippewa for the purpose of bringing these towns into closer connection with the rest of the county. But even now, after the county finally did build a ferry, we are not much better off than we were before. The place that was chosen for the ferry makes it disappointing and impracticable for public travel. This is not using public money for the welfare of the people. Now we hope the county board will consider this matter and place the ferry where it can give practical satisfaction.
100 Years
Thursday, November 4, 1920
Head of Wisconsin League of Women’s Voters Speaks Monday Night -
Mrs. Ben Hopper, president of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, will address the league members on Monday at 8 p.m. in the High school auditorium on the larger work of the league. The public is invited. On election day, at each of the polling places, the league, through the efforts of Miss Celia Harris, located women who gave out information and distributed circulars explaining the Mulberger law. Before election day these circulars were distributed throughout the town. Through the activity of the league, Mrs. W.A. Doyle was chosen to fill a vacancy on the election board in the First ward. It also had a notary public at the Fourth ward polling place for the convenience of the unregistered voters.
At the last meeting of the Voters’ forum Monday evening, M.C. Douglas gave a talk on “The Political Situation in Wisconsin,” discussed and explained the referendum on the Mulberger law.
75 Years
Wednesday, November 7, 1945
Lakes Menomin and Tainter had their fish populations upped Tuesday with the planting of bluegills and smallmouth bass in those waters, announces Warden H.B. Apel. These fish were hauled here in a state truck from La Crosse. It is believed the fish were rescued from the sloughs along the Mississippi river.
Four hundred bluegills, five inches in length, were planted in Lake Menomin, and a like number were placed in Tainter Lake. A total of 550 five-inch smallmouth bass were placed in Lake Menomin and 1,590 five-inch bass were placed in Tainter Lake.
Illegal deer hunting has been done in Dunn County in which there is no open season for hunting deer with guns. A large 10-point buck was found dead by workers on the Roy F. Schlough farm, Town of Sheridan, the deer having been shot by a violator.
From other parts of the county come reports that violators are “shining deer” at night.
Dunn County’s deer herd has grown the past few years, but cannot continue when competing with violators.
This county is open now for bow and arrow hunting for deer, but to date, none of the archers have even hit a deer.
50 Years
Wednesday, November 4, 1970
Arrangements are currently underway through the Menomonie Patriotic Council to provide a program for the observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Tainter Memorial building. Plans call for raising and lowering of the flag plus other commemorative activities. Veterans Day honors former members of all branches of the United States armed services and recalls their sacrifices during war and their contributions to world peace. Nov. 11 was proclaimed a holiday in 1919, one year after the signing of the armistice which brought an end to World War I. The Patriotic Council on Oct. 15 elected officers who are charged with the responsibility of providing various programs throughout the year to observe days of this nature. Officers are Henry Friede, president, Cyril Buckley, vice president, and Roy Cropp, secretary-treasurer.
Cropp will serve as master of ceremonies for the Veterans Day program, and the flag will be raised and lowered by George O’Brien and Paul Maier. Pastor Odean Tieman will serve as chaplain. The firing squad will be composed of members from the following organizations: American Legion, VFW, World War I Veterans, DAV, and Stout State University Veterans Club. According to Friede, sirens at the fire station and Sanna, Inc. will sound at 11 a.m. and churches are encouraged to ring bells. Public and parochial school children have been asked to participate in the observance.
25 Years
Sunday, November5, 1995
The end of an era is at hand for UW-Stout’s J. Furlong Gallery. “Departure” is the title of the current faculty show at the gallery which focuses on the eminent destruction of Ray Hall.
According to Gene Bloedorn, director of the Furlong Gallery, “Departure” marks the end of an association with the building.
“The galley and studios have been here for almost 25 years,” he said. “This is the end for the building, and we are feeling a great sense of loss.”
Ray Hall was built in 1913. Originally, welding and masonry classes were taught in the building. The area currently occupied by the gallery had been a woodworking shop at one time. Bloedorn said that around 1971, the art and design department became a tenant in the building.
“In this show, individual faculty members are responding to their loss,” Bloedorn said.
Ray Hall will be torn down next summer. Currently, there are no definite plans for rebuilding, however, a monument will be constructed near the site to remember the historic building and the buildings namesake, Jessie Ray.
15 Years
Sunday, November 6, 2005
Indians come back to finish off Chi-Hi with big plays
For the second game in a row, and only the second time all season, the Menomonie football team (12-0) trailed at the half. Last week it was in the Level 2 playoff game against Sauk Prairie (9-2), 7-3. This week it was fellow Big Rivers Conference foe Chippewa Falls (10-2), 13-10. But for the second straight week, the Indians dug deep and found a way to win. As Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said earlier — the true mark of a team is how it handles adversity. It is safe to say that both teams playing Friday night at Don and Nona Williams Stadium had the marks of great teams, and put on a show for the more than 4,500 spectators. But Menomonie got the better end of the deal as it fired off 28 straight points, beginning late in the first half, for a 31-19 victory, advancing to a Level 4 match-up with the winner of Saturday’s game between Germantown and Ashwaubenon.
10 Years
Sunday, November 7, 2010
Dallas, WI.—Great things are brewing at Viking Brewing Company again with owners Randy and Ann Lee—only this time it is under a new name. Five Star Brewery will brew its first batch of beer on Friday marking a new beginning for the Lee’s.
Two months ago, Viking Brewing Company sold the rights to its USA trademarked name “Viking” to another Viking brewery in Iceland who wanted to ship its Viking beer into the U.S. Since then, the Lee’s have been searching for a new name for their brewery.
“I was trying to figure out how to tell people that our beer is excellent even though we had to sometimes cross-language or cultural barriers,” said Ann Lee, “Then one day it came to me—the number 5 and an emblem of a star. Five Star means top end all over the world. What better way to get the point across? Viking becomes a Five Star Brewery. It really is a golden opportunity!”
Becoming a five star brewery is more difficult than just naming it, though.
“Reality is, that saying that you are a five star brewery and being a five star brewery are two different things, says Randy Lee.”It will take a lot of hard work and diligence, but I am completely confident that we will be worthy of the Five Star Brewery name and rate highly in the beer industry. After all, everyone should ‘reach for the stars.”
5 Years
Sunday, November 8, 2015
Four former students, who lost their lives while serving their country between 1950 and 2003, will be honored on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The men, who died in Korea, Vietnam, off the Virginia coast and in Iraq, will be added to a Memorial wall at the Memorial student Center.
The memorial wall was dedicated in 2013. Plaques of 40 men with UW-Stout connections who died while on active duty were dedicated. Since that time, information about the four additional men has become available.
The new honorees are:
- Engineman First Class Vern Fuller, who died Oct. 12, 1950, in Wonson Harbor near Sin-Do Island in Korea.
- Lance Cpl. Byrl “Buddy” Gaertner, who died May 18, 1968, near Da Nang, Vietnam.
- Lt. Junior Grade Jerry Irwin, who died March 20, 1968, off the Virginia coast.
- First Lt. Jeremy Wolfe, who died Nov., 15, 2003, in Mosul, Iraq.
The wall’s 40 inductees in 2013 include five men from World War I, 28 from World V War II, one from the Korean War and six from the Vietnam War. The Memorial Student Center is named in honor of those from the university community who have died as a result of combat, disease or accident while serving the U.S. military during times of war or crisis.
