From the Files, Week of Nov. 4

By a law passed by the legislature last winter, the board of supervisors of each county is authorized to appoint three commissioners in each town within its borders, to undertake the arrangement of the funeral and burial of any soldier or sailor who served in the late war, honorably discharged, and whose family is not able to meet the expense. The commissioners, under the law, receive no salary, but simply act on the ground of charity. The law also provides for the interment of the body in lands other than those set apart for the burial of paupers. The government provides a suitable headstone. This law was passed last winter and hence there are no commissioners now, but the next county board will appoint them. This is a very wise and humane law.

Rock Falls- The meeting of the county board is soon at hand, and one question to come before the Board seems to me would be the ferry across the Chippewa at Fair Play. As we all know, the people of these two towns, Rock Falls and Peru, did for a number of years request the county time and again to build a bridge or ferry across the Chippewa for the purpose of bringing these towns into closer connection with the rest of the county. But even now, after the county finally did build a ferry, we are not much better off than we were before. The place that was chosen for the ferry makes it disappointing and impracticable for public travel. This is not using public money for the welfare of the people. Now we hope the county board will consider this matter and place the ferry where it can give practical satisfaction.