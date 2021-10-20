From the Files, Week of Oct. 20

145 Years

Oct. 21, 1876

Mrs. Taft has opened a restaurant in the Concert Hall building. It is a pleasant, home-like place where meals and lunches can be obtained at all hours, at very reasonable rates. She proposes to furnish a good square meal for twenty-five cents, and certainly no one can complain of that price. To farmers, especially, it will be a great convenience, and should receive their liberal patronage. Oysters will be served in any style desired. Apples, cakes, pies, breads, etc., always on hand and for sale. Menomonie has long needed a restaurant of this kind, and we hope Mrs. Taft’s efforts to supply the want will be most liberally sustained.

135 Years

Oct. 23, 1886

The entertainment given by the members of the Menomonie Gymnasium at the Rink last Saturday evening was novel as it was interesting. The trapeze and other athletic performances were excellent, the large audience manifesting its approval by frequent applause. When the bicycle race was called, however, a couple of contestants in getting into position collided and wrecked their machines to such an extent that the race had to be abandoned. After the entertainment, the floor was cleared and a large number joined in a social dance till a late hour. R.M. Bull, who managed the entertainment so successfully, informs us that another exhibition is being arranged for a future date, which will embrace several new and unique features.

125 Years

Oct. 23, 1896

On May 25, 1896, the store of Thompson & Messenger in this city was broken into and two Winchester rifles, several revolvers and $25 in money stolen therefrom. No trace of the burglars was found and the affair disappeared from public notice. Not long since, however, a clue was discovered, and August Eberle, aged 21, and Engel Redum, aged 17, whose homes are in the northern part of the county, were arrested and, last Saturday, appeared before Judge Bundy and pled guilty. Eberle was sentenced to one year in Waupun and Redum to the Waukesha reform school. The outcome of the boys’ knavery should serve as a warning to others who are tempted to do wrong.

100 Years

Oct. 20, 1921

The Buffalo County News of Oct. 14 has the following warm praise for the Menomonie city band which played three days at Mondovi during the Buffalo County fair two weeks ago:

“The music by the Menomonie band was worthy of special mention, and was high class in every respect. Their evening concerts on Main Street, the vocal solos and their fine costumes were much appreciated. A concession man who has made fairs for years and ours this year said that the Menomonie band was at least the equal of any he heard at the state fairs at Chippewa Falls, Milwaukee, Minneapolis or Des Moines, which we consider a strong statement, but not extravagant.”

An organization which is acquiring, purely on its merits, a reputation such as the Ludington Guard Band is winning is an asset to its home city that is worthy of substantial encouragement and support.

75 Years

Oct. 23, 1946

A special warning goes out to Halloween pranksters not to damage rural mail boxers when they are prowling around on that night on their merry-making antics. It has been almost a yearly occurrence that a dozen or 15 rural mailboxes on the Menomonie routes have been more or less damaged on Halloween, according to Wm. C. Klatt, assistant postmaster. Instances have been noted where mailboxes have been ripped from their stands and thrown into a nearby ditch. Other evidence of the playful spirit getting in its work has been noted on wrecked rural mailboxes the “morning after”. To tamper with or damage mailboxes is a serious offense, Mr. Klatt points out that penalties for stealing mail or damaging mailboxes run as high as three years in a penal institution or a fine of $1,000, or both. So if you want to keep out of reach of the long arm of Uncle Sam, better forego the misplaced fun in that direction.

50 Years

Oct. 20, 1971

Drop in at the Shire! This invitation is extended by the Menomonie Youth Council (MYC) to all youth between seventh and 12th grade age. The Shire, at 604 Wilson Ave., is now open. The drop in center is always hosted by both youth and adult volunteer chaperones, and a variety of activities offered—all without charge. There are checkers, chess, animal twister and many other games available, pool tables and equipment, as well as books and a record player. Youth are asked to bring their own records. A free class in macramé is now being offered. New ideas for interesting projects are being presented constantly. Bike hikes, hay rides, a pop bottle drive, and Halloween parties are presently being organized. Any youth who want to relax with their friends are welcomed at the drop-in center.

25 Years

Oct. 20, 1996

The 50th anniversary celebration is underway at Bill Keyes Chev-Olds and will continue throughout the 1997 model year. A highlight is a “discount extravaganza” and the sale includes every new and used car and truck in inventory, including hard-to-find vehicles. “People will have to wait another 50 years to get deals like this,” commented Tony Paulmbo, general manager of the firm.

The firm’s newest sales slogan highlights the “yes” in Keyes and replaces, “Be Wise; See Keyes for the Best Buys.”

