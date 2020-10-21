From the files: Week of Oct. 21 2020

135 Years Saturday, Oct. 24, 1885

Sometime last July a child of Mr. Geo. Burdick, of Eau Galle, about six months old, swallowed a safety pin. The child was taken to Durand and physicians there made an examination, but could discover no trace of the pin. About a week ago the little one seemed to have some trouble in its throat. The mother put her finger in the child’s mouth and was sure she felt the point of the pinprick her finger. Hastening to this city they consulted one or two physicians and the throat was carefully examined, but nothing could be seen of the pin. Two or three trials were made at different times without success. Finally, the child was brought to Dr. Lyman and an examination was made which resulted in finding the missing pin in the child’s throat and it was speedily removed. The pin was open and the point was embedded in one of the tonsils. It was successful removal occasioned great joy to the parents of the little sufferer and they returned home with thankful hearts.