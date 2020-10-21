From the files: Week of Oct. 21 2020

135 Years Saturday, Oct. 24, 1885
Sometime last July a child of Mr. Geo. Burdick, of Eau Galle, about six months old, swallowed a safety pin. The child was taken to Durand and physicians there made an examination, but could discover no trace of the pin. About a week ago the little one seemed to have some trouble in its throat. The mother put her finger in the child’s mouth and was sure she felt the point of the pinprick her finger. Hastening to this city they consulted one or two physicians and the throat was carefully examined, but nothing could be seen of the pin. Two or three trials were made at different times without success. Finally, the child was brought to Dr. Lyman and an examination was made which resulted in finding the missing pin in the child’s throat and it was speedily removed. The pin was open and the point was embedded in one of the tonsils. It was successful removal occasioned great joy to the parents of the little sufferer and they returned home with thankful hearts.
125 Years Friday, Oct. 25, 1895
Present indications point to a lively telephone rate war in Menomonie. The new Standard Telephone Company has nearly completed its plant and expects to open for business with rates considerably lower than those which have prevailed in the past. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Telephone company, O.K. Ranum, manager, has not been an idle looker-on and ready to abandon the field of its lusty and hustling competitor. Manager Ranum has had little to say but has evidently kept up a vigorous thinking. On Tuesday this agitation of the grey matter of his brain manifested itself by the following announcement:
From November 1st, 1895, and until further notice, rates for business telephones in this Exchange will be $1.25 per month, for residences $1.00 per month. Respectfully, O.K. Ranum, Manager.
This does not signify that the old company is to meekly “lay down its bundle” and abandon the field to its adversary. Not at all. It apparently means War with a big W- from which the city will no doubt emerge with improved telephone service and a permanent tariff that shall be reasonable and satisfactory to all.
100 Years Thursday, Oct. 21, 1920
One of the most unusual freaks of nature that has come to light in Dunn county in a long time was the birth of a set of triplets to a Holstein cow Saturday on the farm of Nels Tilleson, Menomonie, in the town of Red Cedar. The first came when the cow was in the field. Dr. A.E. Bryant was called and ushered the other two into this vale of tears. The first calf weighed 84 lbs, the second 42 lbs and the third 61 lbs. Their total weight: 187 lbs.
The mother is a 2-year-old heifer of good breeding.
The occurrence is bound to attract wide attention among animal husbandry men, being a great rarity. Neither Bryant nor Dr. H.D. Larzelere the government veterinary here had in their varied and extensive experience had ever heard of a similar case.
75 Years Wednesday, Oct. 24, 1945
Lakeside Aluminum company employees will enjoy a Sadie Hawkins day party at the K.P. hall on Saturday evening, November 3. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest man and woman. Door prizes will be a Presto cooker, a turkey and a goose. Employees and one guest each will be admitted free to this “Sadie Hawkins” dance.
In keeping with its forward-looking policy, the Kraft State Bank has added a postwar service of special interest to former servicemen. It has set up a veterans’ advisory committee to aid veterans who seek to start in business and become settled again in civilian life. It believes that in doing this it can be of further help to veterans aside from regular agencies that have been established for that purpose. The bank invites veterans to make use of this service.
50 Years Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1970
Members of the Menomonie Softball Association last Wednesday night okayed plans to build two new softball diamonds across the road from the camping area at Wakanda Park.
The two new diamonds would replace the three fields used for the youth baseball program. The northernmost field would be lighted and this would become the association’s major field, replacing the currently lighted field.
The proposed lighted diamond, looking from home plate to center field would face southwest and the adjacent field would face the opposite direction. Both would have fences measuring 275 feet to all fields.
Cost of the project is in the neighborhood of $7,000, reports Pat Donley, a member of the association’s planning commission. He added that state funds under the Lawcon program would possibly cover half the cost and the city would probably “loan” the group the other half with the association paying back the city over a period of several years.
25 Years Sunday, Oct. 22, 1995
First, there were none, and now there may be two within the next few years. Two microbreweries, that is. Pat Brogan of the Log Jam recently received a state loan and grant to explore the possibility of a restaurant/ brewpub in Menomonie, and now Randy Lee of Dallas has purchased the old Dallas Creamery building to convert to a microbrewery there. The Viking Brewing Company in Dallas will precede Brogan’s venture, as Lee plans to have his first batch of beer on the market by this spring. “The first products out will probably be available in liquor stores, grocery stores with liquor licenses and taverns,” Lee said. Lee has been a homebrewer for the last 10 to 12 years, and is an engineer by trade. The Dallas Creamery was most recently used by the Tester Corporation, a parts supplier. Microbreweries, those that produce less than 30,000 barrels a year, account for only two percent of the beer market but are one of the fastest-growing industries. “While the overall beer market’s growth has been flat, the microbrewing industry is growing at around 30 percent per year,” Ann Lee, company vice-president, said.
15 Years Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2005
When Buster, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department’s first tracking bloodhound, passed away unexpectedly in early April 2005, a fund was established to commemorate the faithful employee. Brakken Veterinary Clinic in Menomonie (which donates all medical check-ups and treatment for the K-9 Unit) accepted donations for the account. According to Sgt. Dale Dohms, Buster’s trainer, approximately $300 was raised.
Recently, with the money from Buster’s memorial fund, a stone monument in Buster’s honor, carved by Aaron Keopple, president of Dunnville Cutstone Company, was placed outside the entrance of the sheriff’s department, located at the Judicial Center in Menomonie. A flowering crab tree, purchased by Tiana Glenna, inmate program coordinator for the Dunn County Jail, was planted behind the tribute that marks the spot where Buster’s ashes were laid to rest.
Buster was just a five-week-old pup when Sgt. Dohms purchased him and began raising him. The partnership spanned nearly eight years, until Buster tragically succumbed to a heart condition.
10 Years Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010
Historic Fountains flourish in Menomonie.
Everyone that has grown up in Menomonie has some fond memories of being at a Tuesday night band concert and secretly enjoying the Wilson Park fountain almost as much as the band. For the young and old there is just something magical about the water as it flows from top to bottom, as it catches the light of day and makes that sound that seems to block out the rest of the world. Here in Menomonie, we are lucky enough not to just have the fountain in Wilson Park, but also Bundy Hall, Wilson Place and the Dunn County Health Care Center. This is special considering that a great many across the country were melted down for the war effort. Very rare indeed for our community to still have this many!
The Menomonie Historic Preservation Commission in designating the Dunn County Health Care fountain a historic landmark here in Menomonie. This is the second time for a plaque of this type to be placed to mark an area of historic importance. The first being placed to mark the Wilson Park fountain.
Many thanks to the staff of the Health Care Center for their part in saving this landmark and also to John, Jackie and Tim Dotseth for their part in the restoration of the Health Care center and Wilson Park fountains.
5 Years Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015
The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts will be joining with Menomonie’s Postal Service to sell special envelopes that can receive a specially-designed Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts rubber stamp at a table that will be set up on the sidewalk between the Mabel and post office. A Pictorial Cancel is a “regular” cancellation for a stamp that is applied by hand stamp instead of a normal circular date stamp and also has an illustration in the text of the stamp, in this case celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
A cachet is a design printed or stamped on an envelope describing or commemorating an event, a first day of issue or historical event. The cachets will come from the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts for purchase in the form of envelopes or postcards.
