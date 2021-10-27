From the Files, Week of Oct. 27

145 Years

Oct. 28, 1876

Knapp, Stout & Co, sold in two days last week 300 barrels of apples. The sales at Knapp Stout & Co’s store in this village, last Saturday, amounted to $2600, not counting goods sent to their different branch stores in Dunn and Barron counties.

Mrs. Tainter and Mrs. Messenger have returned from the east. While in the east Mrs. T.B. Wilson’s health has greatly improved, and in order to court still further improvement, she and Mr. Wilson have decided to remain several weeks longer. Capt. Tainter is expected home this week.

135 Years

Oct. 30, 1886

John L. Sullivan, the pugilist, has his admirers in Menomonie. When it was reported Thursday that the distinguished individual would pass the city on the day train going west, two of our lady citizens, one with a baby in her arms, walked from the city to the Junction, three miles, hoping to get sight of him- only to be disappointed, however, for the great man was not visible to the naked eye.

125 Years

Oct. 30, 1896

Circuit Court.

The case of Chris. Larson vs The Knapp Stout & Co. Company, for loss of a portion of his right hand while operating the lath saw in the Cedar Falls mill was called for trial. A jury was empanelled- C.T. Bundy and J.R. Mathews appeared for the plaintiff, and V.W. James and J. H. Knapp for the defendant. After the plaintiff had presented his case the defendant moved for a non-suit on the ground that plaintiff had failed to show that there was any liability on the part of the defendant, which motion was granted.

100 Years

Oct. 27, 1921

Did the unidentified stranger who was killed at Menomonie Junction Friday morning deliberately step in front of the passenger train No. 16 for the purpose of self destruction? It is the belief of Engineer McKey that he did and the question is one which local authorities are trying to solve. The true answer is affirmative by no means certain. Coroner Carl Olson has been trying diligently to find out the man’s name and locate his relatives if he has any but thus far his efforts have been fruitless. Coroner Olson is still holding the body for possible identification. If no one comes, the fair haired wanderer will be laid away among the nameless ones. Somewhere is a fireside which in that case will cherish a mystery that probably never will be solved.

75 Years

Oct. 30, 1946

Police Chief Leonard Oas this week made an appeal to the youth of Menomonie to celebrate Halloween without causing any destruction of property. The chief doesn’t want the youths to pass up the Halloween season without having their fun, but he doesn’t want them to cause any damage. He warns that policemen will be on duty and that anyone causing destruction will find themselves tangled with the law. He hopes this will not happen and that the Halloween period will be enjoyed by everyone in Menomonie- without any destruction or damage resulting from the observance.

50 Years

Oct. 27, 1971

Halloween is a popular holiday. Nearly all of the city’s elementary school children will become trick-or-treaters for a few hours, romping through their neighborhoods with little on their minds but the next treat. While it can be a joyous time for kids, it is also potentially dangerous for them. At no time in the year are more children wandering through the streets at night garbed in vision—impairing masks and dark, difficult to see costumes. We urge all motorists to think fast and drive slowly during trick-or-treat hours. Watch for children darting out between parked cars. Tap your horn occasionally on dimly-lighted residential streets. Be extremely cautious backing out of driveways. Remember that Halloween is a fun time for children. In all the excitement they’re not likely to be thinking of safety. You- the motorist- have to do that thinking for them. Adults who do their own merrymaking at Halloween parties are reminded that drinking and driving don’t mix.

25 Years

Oct. 27, 1996

Nearly three fourths of the money for an animal shelter has been raised, and the Dunn County Humane Society is moving ahead with plans for contracting with towns and villages in the county for services. The land for the shelter, donated by the city and located on Brickyard Road near the former landfill, will be prepared for the building within the next few weeks although construction won’t start until spring. The shelter will contain 11 indoor and 11 outdoor kennels for dogs, 18 cages for cats, and ten compartments in the isolation room.

