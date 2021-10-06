From the Files, Week of Oct. 6

145 Years

Oct. 7, 1876

About a year ago one Fred Adams of this county stole a span of horses from Thomas Dunn of the town of Lucas. The machinery of the law was set in motion and it was not long before the horses were found, but the officers failed to catch the thief. A sharp lookout has been kept up, however, and finally last week Sheriff George obtained information to the effect that Adams was rusticating in the lumber region, way up on the northern end of the Wisconsin Central Railway. A visit there by the Sheriff confirmed the information received and resulted in the young fugitive’s capture, and he is now provided for at the jail and Dunn County foots the bill.

135 Years

Oct. 9, 1886

A representative of Johnson Bros., Minneapolis, builders and lumber dealers, has been in town this week seeking a location for the manufacture of brick on a large scale. At this time writing it is not definitely decided whether the yard will be located in the Omaha road, near Teegarden’s or nearer the city; but that these parties are to put in a plant there is said to be not the least doubt. The gentleman above mentioned states that it is the intention of his firm to put in works having a capacity of 10,000,000 bricks per year, or about double that of any of the yards now established here, and that as soon as grounds are secured a large crew of men will be set to work erecting the necessary buildings to the end that as much as possible of the preliminary work may be finished this fall.

125 Years

Oct 9, 1896

Miss Stella Lucas of the Memorial Free Library has visited nearly all of the Stout Free Traveling Libraries and thus speaks of them: “The books have been well read, considering that it is the busy season, and in every case have been well cared for, not a leaf turned nor a pencil mark to mar the page, which speaks well for both the readers and the librarians.”

100 Years

Oct. 6, 1921

World Series Opens. The series for the World’s baseball championship between the New York Giants, champions of the National league, and the New York Yankees, pennant winners of the American league, was opened in New York yesterday, the Yankees winning by a score of 3 to 0. The batteries were Mays and Schang for the Yanks and Douglas and Snyder for the Giants. The attendance was 30,203 and receipts, a new record for one game, were $103,967. The second game will be played today in the New York Polo grounds.

75 Years

Oct. 9, 1946

Contributing in a big way to Dunn County’s milk flow is the herd of choice Holsteins on the 250 acre farm owned and operated by Emma Oebser & son, five miles west of Menomonie. The high producing herd has a cozy home in a large modern barn, 36 x 120 feet. Equipped with 52 stanchions. Modern in every detail, with all equipment run by electricity, the mammoth barn is one of the largest in Dunn County. To add to the comfort of the dairy herd in a Wisconsin winter, the barn is fully equipped with storm windows. Active in the work and management of the farm is Frank Oebser, son of Mrs. Emma Oebser. He estimates that their herd will produce approximately 300,000 pounds of milk in the 12 months of 1946, making it the highest yield in the history of their farm.

50 Years

Oct. 6, 1971

St. Joes School Says Farewell to Report Cards. Report cards at St. Joseph’s school here will be replaced by a series of conferences and written evaluations, according to Sister Margaret Heil, school principal. The decision was reached after the September meeting of St. Joseph’s Home and School Association when the “Study of Replacement of Report Cards” was the topic. Sister Margaret Heil commented, “Approaching the class work the child has done from a positive point of view, with the child, parents and teacher present, will let the child know you’re working together as partners to help them get the best education possible. Though there may be some fear of breaking away from past tradition, history will determine the excellence of conferences.

25 Years

Oct. 6, 1996

A $1,412,000 project to build a new north-south runway at Lee Score Memorial Airport at Menomonie has been approved by Governor Tommy Thompson. Governor Thompson said the new runway will be 3,470 feet long and will be located just to the east of the existing north-south runway. The existing 1,465 foot long north-south runway will be converted into a taxiway to serve the new runway. In addition, the aircraft apron near the terminal building and fixed-base operator will also be expanded. Governor Thompson noted the new runway will enhance safety by improving visibility for aircraft getting ready to take off eastbound or southbound. It also provides a longer runway that can handle larger, faster aircraft like those used by corporations. Construction on the new runway, taxiway and apron is expected to be completed by the fall of 1997.

