From the Files, Week of Sept. 1

145 Years Sept. 2, 1876 Mr. A.J. Tibbetts, clerk of the Downsville school district, was in town last week, and perfected arrangements for furnishing the new school building at that place with the Victor folding lock desk and seats, teacher’s desk, programme clock, a four hundred pound bell, chairs, crayons, etc. When ready for occupancy it will be a model school house, and in point of convenience, second to none in the county. The contract for furnishing the above articles was given to James C. Flynn, agent for an eastern manufacturing house.

135 Years Sept. 4, 1886

The Park Commissioners are pushing the improvements at Knapp Park as rapidly as possible with a view of having them completed before the County Fair. The fountain is already in position and when the sidewalk is finished, the fence built, and the plat sodded, it will be a gem of a Park and a decided improvement of that part of the city.

125 Years Sept. 4, 1896