From the Files, Week of Sept. 1

145 Years Sept. 2, 1876 Mr. A.J. Tibbetts, clerk of the Downsville school district, was in town last week, and perfected arrangements for furnishing the new school building at that place with the Victor folding lock desk and seats, teacher’s desk, programme clock, a four hundred pound bell, chairs, crayons, etc. When ready for occupancy it will be a model school house, and in point of convenience, second to none in the county. The contract for furnishing the above articles was given to James C. Flynn, agent for an eastern manufacturing house.
135 Years Sept. 4, 1886
The Park Commissioners are pushing the improvements at Knapp Park as rapidly as possible with a view of having them completed before the County Fair. The fountain is already in position and when the sidewalk is finished, the fence built, and the plat sodded, it will be a gem of a Park and a decided improvement of that part of the city.
125 Years Sept. 4, 1896
The acknowledged gypsy fortune teller Mrs. Elliott, who is now in the city, can be consulted on all affairs of life. Mrs. Elliott will tell your present, past and future all by the hand. She will tell you of your affairs truthfully or money refunded. Don’t fail to call in this lady and get a scientific life reading in modern palmistry (the hand) by a daughter of Leland’s celebrated gypsy, Mogiuninna Cooper, who is noted all over Great Britain and France. Mrs. Elliott makes a speciality of business, love and family affairs, mysterious and other spells removed and gives talisman to all in trouble. Will stop here a short time only. Call at City Hotel, Room 1.
100 Years Sept. 1, 1921
The Dunn County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy will open on Monday Sept. 12. The outlook for a large attendance has been increasing steadily for the past four years and this year it is expected to be larger than any of the previous years. Many farmers are making sacrifices in order to give their sons and daughters a four-year education in cooking and sewing, or in agriculture. Each year a greater number of farm boys and girls are attending higher schools. The school is free to the people of Dunn County, while students from other counties pay the regular high school tuition rates. The school is open to any boy or girl, man or woman, who wishes to enter.
75 Years Sept. 4, 1946
Knitting of pioneer Elk Mound woman goes to many parts of the world. “Grandma” Hanson, lifelong resident of Elk Mound, wishes she had kept track of the number of wool mittens and gloves she has knitted for others to wear. Preparing to celebrate her eighty-fifth birthday, Mrs. Marle Hanson says her knitting “has been sent everywhere,” and a package of it bound for northern China is now waiting on postal regulations. The beautiful Norwegian design mittens and gloves she still makes daily attract attention wherever they are seen. The design on the men’s gloves, says Mrs. Hanson, was one she copied from a pair of gloves sent here from Norway years ago. Since her walking has been limited she has spent many hours every day making the beautiful Norwegian mittens and gloves.
50 Years Sept. 1, 1971
A limited sale of beer began on the Stout State University campus in conjunction with the opening of the fall semester. The beer sale, which will be operated on a one year trial basis, was approved this summer by the Wisconsin State University Board of Regents. Because Menomonie has had 18 year old beer bars for more than 30 years, with several bars near the campus, the sale of beer in the Memorial Student Union is expected to have little effect on the university, said school officials. To minimize competition with local taverns, the university is serving beer in a restricted area of the Union Snack Bar in the same way food and soft drinks are now served, without a bar or nightclub atmosphere. Prices are comparable to commercial establishments.
25 Years Sept. 4, 1996
Ridgeland celebrates 73rd annual Fair. “They ran out of everything, even beer!” That observation was made by Dunn County Sheriff Robert Zebro when discussing the tractor pull held last Sunday as part of the Ridgeland Community Fair. He reported the event, which attracted a record crowd, didn’t end until 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Observers said, too, that the demolition derby held Saturday evening drew record attendance. Contributing to the success of the event were cloudless skies and mercury readings in the 80’s and these conditions prevailed during the Monday afternoon parade.