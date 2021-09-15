From the Files, Week of Sept. 15

75 Years

Sept. 18, 1946

The Menomonie Boy Scout Association is considering the sale of its real estate (known as Boy Scout camp) situated along the Red Cedar River, near Colfax. It has been four years now since the camp was last used. This Boy Scout camp was established several years ago, and, apparently, didn’t work into the scheme of things for the scout camping program. The property includes a couple of acres, upon which is located a clubhouse style building that was used by scouts for sleeping and dining quarters during camping trips.

50 Years

Sept. 15, 1971

A form of food poisoning, staphylococcus has been blamed for the illness of a number of teachers and students at Menomonie Junior-Senior High School. The teachers and students became ill last Friday afternoon after apparently eating ham in the cafeteria’s a la carte line at noon. The uneaten ham was tested and it was found to be infected by staphylococcus and not salmonella, the more common type of food poisoning. The investigation is still continuing to determine how the disease got into the ham. Four teachers and three students were confined to the hospital overnight. In addition to the teachers and students hospitalized, nine others saw or called a doctor. Everyone who was affected by the poisoning was back in school Monday.