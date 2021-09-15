From the Files, Week of Sept. 15

145 Years
Sept. 16, 1876
For a long time Mr. Israel Barnum, of the town of Dunn, has been troubled and put to considerable expense by the lawless and mischievous acts of some evil-disposed person or persons, without being able until recently to fasten the guilt where it really belonged. The latest depredation was the firing of a pile of lumber which had not been discovered in time, would have resulted in the destruction of house, barn and all his buildings. He now has a clue to the rascal and proposes at the first opportunity to make him suffer to the fullest extent of the law.
135 Years
Sept. 18, 1886
Struck By Lightning.
A severe thunderstorm passed over this section on Wednesday, extending into the night. The house of Holden Peterson was struck and Mrs. Peterson received a severe shock. An oak tree near the house of John Erickson was struck and the inmates of the house were slightly affected by the electrical current. No one was seriously injured and the damage was slight.
The Company’s planing mill at Cedar Falls was struck but the bolt did no further damage than to make a hole in the roof. The sawmill also received a dose of the fluid that set it on fire but it was promptly extinguished. Two stacks of grain were burned on the Company’s Cedar Falls farm.
125 Years
Sept. 18, 1896
Circuit Court Proceedings.
Annie Wemyss vs Rowland Wemyss. Divorce granted, with alimony amounting to $37,500 and an allowance of $2,000 per year. The defendant is Vice President and General Manager of the West Superior Land Improvement Company and has been eminently conspicuous in the development of the material interests of that city. At one time he was considered wealthy, but it is understood that the financial and industrial crisis of 1893 swept away much of that wealth.
100 Years
Sept. 15, 1921
The young people in charge of the Point Comfort fund of the Menomonie Improvement association have prepared an itemized statement of receipts and expenditures in connection with the improvements they were instrumental in providing for the Point this summer.
Receipts- Sales of ice cream at band concert, $106.60; donations, $14.80; total $121.40. Expenditures-Lumber, $40; labor, $28.80; ice cream and cones, $36.50; Dunn County News, $1.80; J.W. Barber, tables,etc., $1.50; total $108.60: balance on hand $12.80.
The improvements include a pier from the land to the sand bar, springboard, steps from the bank to the water, booms placed at the bank, etc. The Boy Scouts did good work in clearing the grounds and other labor was donated. The young people are now working for funds with which to build a bathhouse for girls at Point Comfort and provide a skating rink on Stout lot next winter.
75 Years
Sept. 18, 1946
The Menomonie Boy Scout Association is considering the sale of its real estate (known as Boy Scout camp) situated along the Red Cedar River, near Colfax. It has been four years now since the camp was last used. This Boy Scout camp was established several years ago, and, apparently, didn’t work into the scheme of things for the scout camping program. The property includes a couple of acres, upon which is located a clubhouse style building that was used by scouts for sleeping and dining quarters during camping trips.
50 Years
Sept. 15, 1971
A form of food poisoning, staphylococcus has been blamed for the illness of a number of teachers and students at Menomonie Junior-Senior High School. The teachers and students became ill last Friday afternoon after apparently eating ham in the cafeteria’s a la carte line at noon. The uneaten ham was tested and it was found to be infected by staphylococcus and not salmonella, the more common type of food poisoning. The investigation is still continuing to determine how the disease got into the ham. Four teachers and three students were confined to the hospital overnight. In addition to the teachers and students hospitalized, nine others saw or called a doctor. Everyone who was affected by the poisoning was back in school Monday.
25 Years
Sept. 18, 1996
First Federal Bank sold: $132 million deal.
They keep toppling like tenpins. First, it was The Kraft State Bank of Menomonie. Then it was the Bank of Menomonie. Now it’s First Federal Bank of Eau Claire, a financial institution that was born in July 1934 in Menomonie. First Federal Bank will be acquired by Mutual Savings Bank, of Milwaukee, with the closing scheduled during the first quarter of 1997.
Some History- Menomonie in July 1934 was one of the first cities in this area to complete the organization of a federal savings and loan association. At that time, the association had $10,000 at its disposal for loaning purposes. The late Ira O. Slocumb was the first president of the mutual while the late Walter Wensel served as secretary/ treasurer. Involved, too, in the founding of the association was former Dunn County Judge William H. Bundy, who served on the board of directors from 1934 until his death in 1978.