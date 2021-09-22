From the Files, Week of Sept. 22

145 Years

Sept. 23, 1876

The Centennial reunion, of the Dunn County soldiers, was an occasion that will long be remembered by those present, although this town was but slightly represented. Probably those who participated in the reunion, from this town, if health permits, will be the first to the ground next July.

It is a pleasant thought that the patriotic ladies of Menomonie have by no means forgotten the “boy in blue.” May they be rewarded for all their labor, is the earnest wish of one who was there.

135 Years

Sept. 25, 1886

While Mrs. W.H. Allen accompanied by Mrs. Dr. Stadler and the latter’s little daughter were out riding Monday, they had an extremely narrow escape from serious injuries from a runaway team. As they were crossing the Company’s bridge they were met midway by the runaways which dashed into their carriage, badly smashing the vehicle but strangely enough injuring the inmates but slightly. The buggy, belonging to Mrs. Allen, was a wreck.

125 Years

Sept. 25, 1896

Frank Brown, a prosperous druggist of Mondovi, has disappeared. He went to Eau Claire a few days ago and left there for part unknown, after mailing to his wife at Mondovi deeds to all his real estate and bills of sale of all his personal property, and a letter in which he bade her and their 5 year old son good-bye, and said they would never see him again. He added that he did not owe anyone a dollar. Brown’s friends fear he is deranged.

100 Years

Sept. 22, 1921

A chapter of accidents has made our local physician very busy lately, Wednesday he attended Bert Stoner, who had suffered a fracture of a forearm, caused when trying to start an engine on the Oscar Kasharek place. He, with some other school children were at the pump to get water which is gotten by means of an engine and this resulted to his detriment.

Lenard Carey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Carey, very badly cut a foot on a large piece of glass Saturday and several stitches had to be taken in the wound before dressing it.

When playing basketball Sunday Edson Miner broke his right arm between the shoulder and elbow quite badly when throwing a ball.

75 Years

Sept. 25, 1946

The post office in Downsville will soon have a new location. A small house has been moved to Main street near Kyle’s store, and will be remodeled to suit its new purpose. The post office at present is located in the old Downsville bank building.

The children who attend the Kyle school just east of Downsville, in district No. 5 are having a long vacation this year. The school board has not located a teacher as yet.

50 Years

Sept. 22, 1971

If you are a Menomonie, Wisconsin or Green Bay Packer fan, you certainly suffered a trying weekend.

Menomonie was within inches of winning Friday evening at Wausau. The long touchdown run by Mike Kraft which was called back because he stepped on the chalk mark would have given Menomonie an early lead and would have turned the game completely around. Menomonie did take a 14-13 lead in the third quarter but it sure would have been great to have that early score. Menomonie took control of the game in the third quarter but there was a complete flip flop and West was the team in control. The weekend became more frustrating. The Badgers had a first down on the enemy five but couldn’t score in four attempts. Then with an opportunity to practically sew up the win, a pass for a two point conversion is dropped. And then we have the Packers who donated 14 points to the Giants with two fumbles in the end zone. Thank goodness for Stout State University!

25 Years

Sept. 25, 1996

They’ve been around in small numbers for years. Among the masses of fans at Wisconsin sporting events, a yellow foam wedge known as a “cheesehead” inevitably would be found atop some heads. Packer fan Frank Emmert’s cheesehead actually saved his life.

For those who haven’t heard the story...

Emmert was flying home from Cleveland after the Browns/ Packers game last winter. At 4,000 feet, the small airplane began to accumulate ice, so it was decided to land in Stevens Point. As they came out of the clouds, snow and ice rendered the runway invisible. Emmert said he had a foam cheesehead in his lap, and when it was obvious they were about to crash, he put the cheesehead in front of his face and leaned forward. “And the rest is history,” Emmert concluded.

Emmert compared Wisconsin’s cheeseheads to the Viking’s cap with horns jutting out neither side. “Just think, if I were a Viking fan, I would have been gored to death!” Frank is probably right, and he should know. He has more than one good reason to be glad that he’s a Packer fan.

