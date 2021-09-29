From the Files, Week of Sept. 29

145 Years Sept. 30, 1876

West Side Items- A young man named McConnell, a new employee in K.S. & Co.’s store while handling some heavy barrels, crushed off the second finger of his left hand. Dr. Pease amputated the bruised fragments and the doctor thinks that in ten days it will be alright, except minus that portion of the digit below the first joint.

135 Years Oct. 2, 1886

Elbridge Curtis, of Spring Brook, tried to steer an unruly cow by the tail, last Thursday morning, but the experiment was not entirely a success. The gentle bovine waltzed him around the lot and finally piled him up in a heap with a dislocated shoulder. The services of Dr. Nicholas were required to repair damages.

125 Years Oct. 2, 1896

Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Gray, of Whitewater, Wis., were guests at the Hotel Royal, Monday. Mr. Gray is president of the Menomonie Water Works Co., and his visit here was for the repair of the broken main across the Red Cedar river, now made possible by the drawing off of the water in the pond. The work has been vigorously under way all week, and it is hoped a few more days will see it complete.

100 Years Sept. 29, 1921

A ford car owned by August Erickson and driven by Francis Heintz was ditched near Colfax on account of the light burning out. The only occupants of the car were Mr. Heintz and Mr. Anderson. Fortunately neither was hurt but when the situation was surveyed they set out for their respective homes on foot, leaving the wreck until the next day, and upon their arrival found a big crowd searching for the supposed unfortunate driver who had of necessity left his coat and hat, which aroused the suspicion of the spectators. Pockets were being searched for evidence of identification when the owners came to pick up the wreck. The car was not seriously damaged.

75 Years Oct. 2, 1946

Before Menomonie got its new bridge built across the Red Cedar River, this city was noted for its curves (in the highway) and the bridges, leading into the city from the west. The other night when the Ellerbe architects were meeting with the city council to discuss the hospital addition plans, the conversation drifted to the bridges and the west approach to Menomonie on Highway 12. One of the architects, believe it or not, said he misses the winding route into the city, across two bridges, and even since the new bridge was built, eliminating the crooked route, he sometimes drives the old route, across the two bridges, and around the curves, “to enjoy the beauty of this route.”

50 Years Sept. 29, 1971

A carpenter was injured Tuesday afternoon when an apparent tornado smashed a house under construction. Taken to Memorial Hospital was Donald Burns who reportedly suffered a fractured pelvis and numerous bruises. The house located south of here off CTH D was being built for Orazio Fumagalli.

The tornado hit at 2:15 p.m. Burns and Herbert Schneck were working inside of the 34x74 foot one-story house when the storm struck. They reportedly heard the tornado approach and attempted to run outside. Schneck, who wasn’t injured, was slammed to the ground by the wind as he emerged.

Burns was hurled back into the house and was caught beneath a falling wall. The exterior of the house was practically finished but little lumber remained at the construction site- lumber was reportedly found one and one half miles away. “We’ll have to start all over again,” commented Fumagalli Wednesday morning, “And we are going to rename the site Tornado Hill.”

25 Years Sept. 29, 1996

School populations in Dunn County fluctuated by district this year, bucking a recent trend of generally increasing enrollments. The official third Friday count of student populations showed Menomonie, Elk Mound, and Colfax with increases, while Boyceville, Elmwood, and Durand had decreased enrollments. The largest increase was in Elk Mound, up over six percent. In Menomonie, the high school reported 1,065 students, while the middle school had an enrollment of 563. In the district’s elementary grade levels (pre-kindergarten through sixth grade) the total number of students at each school changed somewhat. Following is the breakdown of enrollment figures for each Menomonie area elementary school. Cedar Falls—217, North—209, Downsville—165, Oaklawn—433, Knapp—118, Lucas—61, River Heights—587.

