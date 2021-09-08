From the Files, Week of Sept. 8

145 Years Sept. 9, 1876

The Lammer building, on Main Street, is to be sold to the highest bidder. Offers will be received by F.J. & W.C. McLean from parties desiring to purchase, in accordance with terms indicated in an advertisement in this paper. This is a fine property, costing about $9,000 and will doubtless be sold at a low figure. No Better chance to secure a good business location very cheap will be offered in a long time.

135 Years Sept. 11, 1886

The Grand Army boys who returned from San Francisco with ex-Commander Phil Cheek, of Baraboo, tell a laughable joke on him. It appears when he boarded the tram for San Francisco; he checked his baggage, containing all the clothes he had excepting those he had on, through to his destination. During the journey Mr. Cheek in some manner tore a large hole in his pants. This was a sad predicament but a party of ladies, came to his relief and offered to mend the garment. Mr. Cheek gladly consented, and going back into his sleeping car pulled them off and went to bed. The ladies took the pants and kept the poor fellow lying in bed all day, returning the unmentionables at night, mended.

125 Years Sept. 11, 1896