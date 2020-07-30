From the Files:

All programs have been designed to meet particular needs and interests of all children in activities outside of the school itself whenever possible. All programs with the exception of environmental science are federally funded through Title 1 of the National Defense Education Act. The primary general objectives, Gene Bebel, elementary supervisor, said, are to improve each child’s self-concept, enhance his attitude toward school and education and provide opportunities to attain specific skills so as to more fully insure success in school.

The state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads has proposed changes to improve safety at the Parkway Drive crossing of the Chicago North Western railroad. “It addresses our concerns as far as Badger Road is concerned,” said city manager Lowell Prange on Monday. The crossing has claimed two lives in the last 17 years. The safety changes would require the state to install a sidelight on the south signal, directed to Badger Road. The Parkway Drive crossing has been in existence since 1911. In January 1978, one person was killed when a southbound auto hit the side of a freight train. Flashing signal lights were installed in 1987. The other fatality occurred January 5 of this year. Railroad officials said there are six trains in each direction over the crossing, at train speeds up to 40 mph. Records in the Railroad Commissioners office show a traffic count of 250 vehicles per day. In a report from the commissioner it notes that motorists views are limited by trees and brush from most sites. There is only one railroad crossing warning sign on the north-bound approach along Parkway Drive, but that will change when the city adds warning signs along Badger Drive and on the south-bound approach to Parkway. The signs, along with a new light flashing to the east, are designed to make the crossing safer.