From the Files:

135 Years
Saturday, August 1, 1885
Last Wednesday forenoon one of the heaviest showers of the season passed over this city, continuing fifteen or twenty minutes. After the storm had passed it was noticed that the sidewalks in front of Cassidy’s store as well as the front of the building itself was covered with angle worms varying in length from one to three inches. As there can be no doubt they rained down, the question is, from whence were they transported.
The recent hot weather has given renewed life and vigor to the chinch bugs, and many fields of wheat show signs of the destructive ravages of these pests. Unless there is some change in the weather that shall put an end to their work many fields of wheat will not be worth cutting.
125 Years
Friday, August 2, 1895
The nearest approach to a cyclone this county has had in many years occurred during the storm last Sunday evening about 8 o’clock. A terrific storm of wind and rain passed over the town of Red Cedar in a southeasterly direction. At the farm of Wm. Blume the wind developed cyclonic strength where it picked up a 30x70 ft. hay barn, carried it several feet and left it a total wreck. The barn stood between, and almost adjoining two other buildings, neither of which were harmed. A windmill nearby was not disturbed. In fact, the wrecking of the barn appears to be the only serious damage done to anything in the trail of the storm.
Dr. R.R. Howison has recovered sufficiently to be able to personally look after the wants of his patrons. The doctor informs us that he still owns complete control in Dunn County of the celebrated remedy for the painless extraction of teeth known as Odontunder with which he has won the reputation of being the truly painless dentist.
100 Years
Thursday, July 29, 1920
The fine collection of pictures and curios generously given to the Stout Institute by Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Knapp have been arranged this week by Mrs. H.W. Cuthbertson, teacher of interior decorating and design of the Institute. It may be seen by the public in the Home Economics building. Fifty pictures comprise the group, showing scenes in foreign countries, done in watercolor and oil, native paintings on porcelain, and a number of scenes in this vicinity, the work of local artists as well as a group of Japanese pictures and prints both rare and modern.
A Japanese ceremonial tea set and two cabinets of potteries, china and bric-a-brac have special value and are the center of interest. There are in the collections rare laces and embroideries from various countries and many other articles, unique and interesting, which make a visit of inspection and study well worth while. The whole constitutes an educational adjunct to the resources of the Institute which the local community as well as student body and faculty should and no doubt will appreciate.
75 Years
Wednesday, August 1, 1945
Bingo and other related games of chance, skill, or what have you, are out, and that’s no fairy tale. That’s the summary of official information that Sheriff Delbert Karns obtained at Rhinelander last week when he attended the annual convention of the Wisconsin Sheriffs' Association.
Clyde S. Tutton, chief of the Enforcement Department of the State Beverage Tax division, told the sheriffs to try and differentiate between social and commercial gambling in enforcing Wisconsin’s new anti-gambling law.
When he was asked about the enforcement of the law in regard to church and social gatherings, Tutton said that “under the law, even bingo games at church picnics are forbidden.”
If the house, tavern or organization participates in any gambling, then it is commercial gambling, the sheriffs were told.
Answering another question,Tutton advised that ministers or priests sponsoring a gathering where gambling was permitted, would be liable to prosecution.
Tutton said the law is not being taken seriously by tavern keepers because of the lack of interest by local enforcement officers.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 29, 1970
The Menomonie elementary schools are presently completing the first half of a comprehensive summer program for 136 children. Twenty-one preschool children, 40 post-kindergarten pupils and 75 students in grades 1-6 are enrolled in classes being held at River Heights Elementary School. Trips to Crystal Cave and other educational and interesting places have been incorporated into the learning process to facilitate an exciting interest in learning through more actual involvement and individualized learning processes.
All programs have been designed to meet particular needs and interests of all children in activities outside of the school itself whenever possible. All programs with the exception of environmental science are federally funded through Title 1 of the National Defense Education Act. The primary general objectives, Gene Bebel, elementary supervisor, said, are to improve each child’s self-concept, enhance his attitude toward school and education and provide opportunities to attain specific skills so as to more fully insure success in school.
25 Years
Wednesday, August 2, 1995
The state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads has proposed changes to improve safety at the Parkway Drive crossing of the Chicago North Western railroad. “It addresses our concerns as far as Badger Road is concerned,” said city manager Lowell Prange on Monday. The crossing has claimed two lives in the last 17 years. The safety changes would require the state to install a sidelight on the south signal, directed to Badger Road. The Parkway Drive crossing has been in existence since 1911. In January 1978, one person was killed when a southbound auto hit the side of a freight train. Flashing signal lights were installed in 1987. The other fatality occurred January 5 of this year. Railroad officials said there are six trains in each direction over the crossing, at train speeds up to 40 mph. Records in the Railroad Commissioners office show a traffic count of 250 vehicles per day. In a report from the commissioner it notes that motorists views are limited by trees and brush from most sites. There is only one railroad crossing warning sign on the north-bound approach along Parkway Drive, but that will change when the city adds warning signs along Badger Drive and on the south-bound approach to Parkway. The signs, along with a new light flashing to the east, are designed to make the crossing safer.
15 Years
Sunday, July 31, 2005
The town of Menomonie has submitted an application to the Department of Natural Resources for a Stewardship Grant to help fund the purchase of 21.12 acres of land from Dunn County for a Town Park. The former gravel quarry is located north of County Highway D southwest of Menomonie near the Red Cedar River. The town would like to protect this land from development and instead provide an area for quiet, low-impact recreation. Included in the future plans for the site are a walking trail, a handicap-accessible picnic shelter, and a cross-country ski trail. In accordance with Wisconsin Administrative code NR 150, the DNR has made a preliminary determination that the proposed land purchase activities will not involve significant adverse impacts and preparation of ail environmental review documents is not warranted.
10 Years
Sunday, August 1, 2010
If the Menomonie City Council follows the Plan Commission's recommendation, a short stretch of road will be named for a local Lions Club member. Arden Alexander told the commission Monday night that when he was the Menomonie Lions Club president in 1984-85, "We had the state bowling tournament here and we made quite a bit of money." It was fellow member (and club president in 1990-91) Ron Hastings' idea, Alexander said, to use the funds to build a large outdoor pavilion -- complete with kitchen and rest rooms -- by the boat landing in Wakanda Park. The club is asking that the short, one-way section of road in front of the pavilion be named "Hastings Place"
Hastings died in April 2008 after a 10-year battle with cancer. Alexander noted that the members of the Dunn County Fish & Game, whose clubhouse is located just up the road from the pavilion, are also in favor of the proposal. The unnamed two-way street section that extends in front of the Fish & Game facility, however, would not bear the new name. The plan Commission agreed and will recommend the city council approve the new name.
5 Years
Sunday, August 2, 2015
The Dunn County Amateur Radio Emergency Service/Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (ARES/ RACES) has had an active summer. The organization, led by John Wagner and supported by our Dunn County ARES/RACES team, provided radio communication at the Menomonie Airfest/Autorama, the Eau Claire Blue Angels air show, and the Boyceville Fly-In and Radar Run. For more information about Amateur Radio service, contact John C. Wagner. Wagner is the ARES/RACES / Dunn County Emergency Coordinator. Ron Purvis, Jim Guenther, Mike Johnson or Gerry Leff can also provide more information about local Amateur Radio activities and how to join in providing emergency communication in Dunn County. Simulated Emergency Test 2014. Once again, the Dunn County Amateur Radio Emergency Service/ Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service team earned Wisconsin's highest score in the national American Radio Relay League 2014 Simulated Emergency Test. The test was held on Oct. 4, 2014.
Wisconsin ranked sixth nationally in ARES activity. The state was also sixth in Section/Local Nets activity, an improvement from eight place in 2013. The Dunn County team ranked sixth in ARES Activity and ninth in Section/Local Nets scoring during the national simulated disaster among all the reported local participating groups.
ARES/RACES would like to include township leaders, fire departments, police departments and other emergency service providers in Dunn County in the next Simulated Emergency Test on Oct. 3, 2015.
