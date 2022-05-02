Full schedule released for Colfax Music in the Park

Nine musical groups have been scheduled for the summer Music in the Park in Colfax this year. Concerts take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays in Tower Park in downtown Colfax. Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds on Railroad Avenue.

Members of the public should bring lawn chairs. There is no charge to attend. Refreshments will be available and the annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group will be held at the concert on August 18.

June 23 – The Otterson’s Blue Grass Round Up

June 30 – Rich Schroeder

July 7 – Red Cedar Sounds Sweet Adelines and Dunn County Northern Lights Barbershoppers.

July 14 – Poppa Bear Norton

July 21 – White Pine Ramblers

July 28 - Ukulele Club of Eau Claire

August 4 – The Utphall/Degollier Duo

August 11 – Maple Ridge Band

August 18 - Jim Herrick and friends.

Music in the Park is co-sponsored by the Colfax Woman’s Club, Bremer Bank, Dairy State Bank, Colfax Public Library, Colfax Commercial Club, the Colfax Messenger, and Woods Run. Colfax

Tower Park is located on Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Colfax Municipal Building, eight miles north of the Hwy 40/US Highway 94 intersection.

