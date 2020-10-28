Funding for Solid Waste and Recycling services on Nov. ballot

On Sept. 3 the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Department announced that their program will be terminating on Dec. 31, 2020, and they will no longer provide services of any kind for solid waste, garbage or recycling to residents of Dunn County. The program had been running at a deficit, prompting large fee increases to participating municipalities and the City of Menomonie to be proposed for 2021. Most Dunn County municipalities pulled out over the summer.

The following services to city residents will remain the same:

Solid waste and recycling drop-off sites on Gilbert Creek Road will continue to operate as normal in 2021 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

The facility is open to City of Menomonie residents only, and a window hanger is required.

Residential curbside recycling is included in the quarterly city utility billing; please continue to utilize this service.

The following new services will begin in 2021:

The city will move to a single-stream recycling program on the WIS DNR mandated items only (cans, glass, paper/cardboard and #1/#2 plastic containers.)

Residents will need to contact a local hauler to arrange service if they choose to have non-recyclable items picked up curbside.