Girl Scouts honoring local women of courage, confidence and character

CHIPPEWA FALLS – There are many women in our community who live up to the moniker of Women of Courage, Confidence & Character and Girl Scouts wants to recognize them at their event. Nominations are currently open for women of strength, integrity and civic responsibility who go above and beyond the call of duty in their chosen career or avocation.

“To believe it we have to see it,” said Angela O’Kray, Chief Development Officer of Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes. “It is so important that girls and adult women see people like themselves working hard, upholding their values, and pursuing their goals. Seeing celebrities and major CEOs living their dreams is wonderful, but I believe it is more important that women and girls see people in their community, at events like Women of Courage, Confidence & Character, at the top of their field.”

Those who wish to nominate a woman in their life can do so by going to gsnwgl.org/wccc#wccc. Once a nomination is received nominees will be contacted and asked to supply a biography. All nominees who complete the information requested will be recognized at the event. Four of the nominees will be chosen to sit on the event’s panel. The nomination deadline is November 20.