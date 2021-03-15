Girl Scouts introduces new program, "Becoming Me"

Girl Scouts is excited to announce the Becoming Me program, a special collaboration with Penguin Random House and Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. The program follows the recent publication of Mrs. Obama’s book, Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, and offers a unique opportunity for Girl Scouts to embark on their journeys to become their best selves. The program, which includes a virtual event with Mrs. Obama, will also walk girls through earning three badges at each Girl Scout level.

“Mrs. Obama is a cultural leader and a champion for girls and women,” said GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty. “Her journey described in Becoming closely aligns with our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character. It is a story of sharing joys and triumphs, as well as the bumps and bruises along the way. Our Becoming Me program will challenge participants to look inside themselves to define who they are and who they want to become, just as Mrs. Obama does in Becoming.”

“I am so pleased to be working with Girl Scouts of the USA on the Becoming Me program,” says Mrs. Obama. “It is a joy and privilege to support young girls along their journeys of becoming, working together to unlock the unique and profound power that lies within each of our own stories.”