Goat Milk?: Student ad campaign competition nets Stout awards

“Goats are very curious animals and tend to eat whatever they find in front of them. So, combining this with a magazine advertisement I came to the final concept of the goat eating away the well-known Got Milk? ad campaign to reveal the Goat Milk? advertisement,” he said.

The ads, part of a larger integrated campaign that he did not submit, include the hashtag #BECOMETHEGOAT.

Nesja, a junior from Mount Horeb, is a triple jumper, long jumper and sprinter on the Blue Devil track and field team.

“I had never entered my work into a big show like this before, so I really didn’t know what to expect. Professor Nagesh Shinde told me I could ‘win it big,’ but I didn’t think I would. I think something like this is a good sign that I am going in the right direction, and it was a much-needed confidence boost in a stressful pandemic time,” Nesja said.

He hopes the award will help him find an internship and boost his career prospects.

The project challenged Nesja to “think beyond my comfort zone and come up with creative and unique concepts and solutions in advertising. Seeing what other students were creating in class really helped motivate me to do some of my best work, and I am very pleased with the outcome.”