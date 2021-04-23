Gov. Evers announces $420M for small business recovery grants

“The new grants are intended to support those small businesses who were hardest hit by the pandemic and through savvy planning, grit and sacrifice are poised to make a strong recovery, and we are committed to being a strong partner in helping these businesses on the road to recovery,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.

Last month, Gov. Evers announced a robust plan to use the $3.2 billion the state will receive under the ARPA. Among the governor’s key investments for the funds is $2.5 billion toward the state’s economic recovery and well-being, which includes $600 million in funds designated to supporting small businesses. The up to $420 million in grants announced today are included in the $600 million Gov. Evers has designated will go to small businesses.

“Both of my parents were entrepreneurs and small business owners, and I followed in those footsteps, so I know first-hand how challenging it is to keep a business running. Also, in my role as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, I see the direct impacts of COVID-19 on small business owners in this state. I am very pleased that we are able to provide some relief, so they can get back on their feet and, eventually, beyond where they were before the pandemic hit,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.

Details of the new grants will not be finalized until federal rules for ARPA funds are in place. States continue to await federal guidance before being able to provide complete program details or open applications. However, preliminary plans by WEDC and DOR call for targeting the program at Wisconsin small businesses, including those that started in 2020, in sectors that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Individuals and businesses interested in learning more about the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program can visit this page for updates.

