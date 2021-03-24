Gov. Evers announces FEMA COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Eau Claire

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that a federally supported mass vaccination clinic will open on April 8 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena for COVID-19 vaccinations. In coordination with state and local partners, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 will coordinate staff and support services to run the center. Wisconsin has committed to providing at least 3,500 weekly vaccine doses from the state’s allocation for the site, and up to 7,000 first doses weekly based on supply. This is the second mass vaccination clinic site to open in the state and will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day.

“As Wisconsin continues to be a regional and national leader in using vaccine available, we’re grateful for FEMA’s support to help build our vaccination efforts on a larger scale to get more shots in arms quickly as we have vaccine available,” said Gov. Evers. “I appreciate the hard work of all of our partners coming together to get this second, high volume vaccination site up and running.”