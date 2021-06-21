Gov. Evers appoints commissioner regarding charges against Eau Claire DA

Under Wisconsin State Statutes, Chapter 17, the governor can remove a district attorney “for cause” if he receives “written verified charges brought by a resident taxpayer” of a county. Upon receipt of charges, the governor can choose to appoint a commissioner to conduct a hearing on the charges, make an investigation, and report testimony and proceedings.

On June 3 Gov. Evers received written, verified charges from a county taxpayer against Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King. Having received such a charge, the governor has exercised the option provided for under Wisconsin law to appoint William Ramsey who will conduct the investigation and hearing. Ramsey will schedule a date for the public hearing after conferring with the relevant parties. After the hearing occurs, Ramsey will report his findings to the governor who will then make a determination as to whether there is just cause to remove King from office.