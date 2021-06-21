 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Evers appoints commissioner regarding charges against Eau Claire DA
0 Comments

Gov. Evers appoints commissioner regarding charges against Eau Claire DA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced he has appointed a commissioner regarding charges brought against the Eau Claire County District Attorney.

Under Wisconsin State Statutes, Chapter 17, the governor can remove a district attorney “for cause” if he receives “written verified charges brought by a resident taxpayer” of a county. Upon receipt of charges, the governor can choose to appoint a commissioner to conduct a hearing on the charges, make an investigation, and report testimony and proceedings.

On June 3 Gov. Evers received written, verified charges from a county taxpayer against Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King. Having received such a charge, the governor has exercised the option provided for under Wisconsin law to appoint William Ramsey who will conduct the investigation and hearing. Ramsey will schedule a date for the public hearing after conferring with the relevant parties. After the hearing occurs, Ramsey will report his findings to the governor who will then make a determination as to whether there is just cause to remove King from office.

Ramsey is a career civil servant and is deputy chief legal counsel at the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots
Opinion

Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots

I was on the Dunn County land records site last week, looking at the lot that Stepping Stones’ main building sits on at 1602 Stout Road in Men…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News