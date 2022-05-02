Governor Evers approves resurfacing, safety improvement project in Dunn County

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $4.16 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing and safety improvement project in Dunn County on WIS 25 from the Red Cedar River in the town of Dunn north to 490th Street in the city of Menomonie. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 2.

The pavement on this segment of WIS 25 is deteriorating, and there has been a history of run-off-the-road crashes. To address these, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

• Remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement.

• Install centerline rumble strips.

• Widen paved shoulders.

• Add a turn lane at 380th Avenue.

• Replace a culvert and spot curb and gutter.

• Install new pavement markings.

During construction, WIS 25 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region, visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/wis25dc/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

