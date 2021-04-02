Grand jury returns indictment on Chippewa Falls man charged with drug possession

MADISON – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictment today. All are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Justin Barnard, 36, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on November 23, 2020.

If convicted, Barnard faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Menomonie Police Department, and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0