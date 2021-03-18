Grant applications open for nonprofits facing security risks

MADISON – Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is announcing the grant opportunity application period is now open for nonprofit organizations that may be at risk of a terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs, or mission.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) is a federal grant administered by WEM that provides support for nonprofit organizations that are operating a facility in Wisconsin and meet certain criteria. This funding opportunity can be used on security-related activities, such as planning, exercises, training, contracted security personnel, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment. Funding for this grant opportunity has doubled from last year, with up to $2 million available.

“We are very excited about the increase in Non-Profit Security Grant funding for Wisconsin this year. The increased funding will provide a greater opportunity to support the needs of our faith-based and non-profit community,” said Darrell L. Williams, Ph.D., WEM Administrator.