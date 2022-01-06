Grants available for area non-profits from Rotary Club of Menomonie

Rotary Club of Menomonie grant applications are now available to nonprofit organizations to support their efforts to serve our community. A maximum award of $1,000 is possible for exceptional projects that provide significant benefit to our community.

These grants are for special projects and should be sufficient for the organization to complete the project. The target population for this grant program is the greater Menomonie area, and serving or relating to at least one of the following Rotary focus areas: Community, Youth, Educational or Vocational.

Grant applications can be found in the documents tab at menomonierotary.org. Grant applications are due by January 21st and applications can be submitted to menomonierotarygrants@gmail.com. Only online applications can be accepted.

