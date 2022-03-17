Great Lakes photo/writing contest submission deadline is April 1

Each year, the DNR holds a photo contest and writing project dedicated to showcasing Wisconsin's Great Waters. Each year's winners are compiled into a calendar featuring a unique collection of photos and creative writings. The calendars highlight the beauty of Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and the Mississippi River and their importance as part of our state's natural resources.

The deadline for submissions for the 2023 calendar is April 1, 2022.

An individual may submit up to three photo entries for each category.

1. People Enjoying Our Great Waters (Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and Mississippi River) - We are looking for images of all the ways people interact with our waters: fishing, boating, playing on the beach, etc.

2. Natural Features - Submit photos showing the awesome beauty of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River waters and shorelines in all seasons. Sunrises, sunsets, vistas, storms, waves, flowing waters and ice formations are examples in this category.

3. Wildlife - We are looking for images of the many species of wildlife that rely on the Great Lakes and Mississippi River: fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, mammals, insects, etc.

4. Historical and Cultural Features - Submit photos of lighthouses, harbor towns, river towns, shipping, festivals, etc.

Learn more and submit your favorite Great Waters photos and writings today

