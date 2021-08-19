Great Wisconsin Quilt Show to feature works by area quilter

Dozens of quilters submitted their best work for judging in this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show quilt challenges. Diane Klemme of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and her quilts “Happy Birthday USA!” and “Tulip Window,” have been selected to compete in the 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Every quilt has a story, and Klemme describes how her “Happy Birthday USA!” quilt came together. “This pattern has MANY small pieces, and I needed to find a way to reduce that number,” Klemme said in her artist’s statement. “I found an animal and flower panel in my stash and opted to incorporate it. I tried to place the animals as close to their natural territory as possible.” Klemme has been quilting for 26 years.

Quilts accepted in the quilt challenges are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place recognition in each challenge. One quilt is selected by those who attend the virtual event to receive the Viewers' Choice award. Virtual attendees can vote for their favorite quilt at quiltshow.com/vote.