Great Wisconsin Quilt Show to feature works by area quilter

Dozens of quilters submitted their best work for judging in this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show quilt challenges. Diane Klemme of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and her quilts “Happy Birthday USA!” and “Tulip Window,” have been selected to compete in the 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.
Every quilt has a story, and Klemme describes how her “Happy Birthday USA!” quilt came together. “This pattern has MANY small pieces, and I needed to find a way to reduce that number,” Klemme said in her artist’s statement. “I found an animal and flower panel in my stash and opted to incorporate it. I tried to place the animals as close to their natural territory as possible.” Klemme has been quilting for 26 years.
Quilts accepted in the quilt challenges are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place recognition in each challenge. One quilt is selected by those who attend the virtual event to receive the Viewers' Choice award. Virtual attendees can vote for their favorite quilt at quiltshow.com/vote.
Traditionally, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show hosts a 10-category quilt contest. This year, the contest deadline has been extended until June 30, 2022, for the 2022 in-person Quilt Show. To celebrate the talents of our community, a photo gallery exhibit of the Best of Show quilts from 2005-2020 will be featured during the online event.
As we navigate through the end of the pandemic, the 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will again offer a safe, digital event to unite and engage our quilting community Sept. 9-11 at quiltshow.com. The event is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions. Proceeds from The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.
Free registration is now open for the three-day event at quiltshow.com. Donations are encouraged, including monetary gifts and donations to this year’s online auction.
All quilt lovers are invited to draw inspiration and delight from each other in this online and interactive experience. It will include live, interactive educational opportunities from leading experts, a virtual vendor mall and more – all online from the comfort and safety of home.
Thank you to our Premier Event Sponsor: Quilting Daily. Additional thanks to our Associate Event Sponsors: Bernina, Bigsby’s Sewing Center, Coats & Clark and Modern Quilt Studio.