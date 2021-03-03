'Growing up Ojibwe' game teaches about treaty rights, tribal sovereignty

During the internships, she learned more about treaty rights and tribal sovereignty as well as spearfishing. In the 1980s and early 1990s, there were many violent clashes in northern Wisconsin over the issue of Ojibwe spearfishing. White protestors showed up at boat landings as Ojibwe prepared to spear walleye and other species. Crowds often shouted racial slurs, threw things at the Ojibwe and accused them of overfishing, according to the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The game emphasizes the Ojibwe beliefs in sustainability and caring for the environment by only taking some of the fish and using canoes to gather wild rice to protect the plants for future generations, Falck said.

Karl Koehle, a UW-Stout lecturer in game design and development and Falck’s adviser, said he has completed the game and enjoyed the experience. “The overall design is professional, the artwork is both beautiful and plentiful and the game mechanics are unique too,” Koehle said. “I’ve never before seen a game that demonstrates the traditional harvesting of wild rice.”

Games are good at telling stories, allowing players to interact, imagine and learn, Koehle said.