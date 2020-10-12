Guide for Halloween from DCCRT

As we approach Halloween, the members of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team are writing to encourage the greater Menomonie community to practice safe and healthy activities during this time of elevated COVID-19 virus spread.
The city of Menomonie, out of caution, has decided not to post official Halloween hours, keeping with state and federal guidelines that are discouraging traditional large gatherings associated with the holiday. Traditional downtown events will not be held as well.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the CDC said in issuing its guidance. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.”
The recommended CDC lower risk activities include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
According to the CDC, if you do decide to hand out Halloween treats, the best way to do so is to offer individually wrapped bags of treats that families can “grab and go” to maintain social distancing. The agency also cautions that a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
The state Department of Health Services has recommended against attending large gatherings or having close contact with people outside your household in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state’s advice for having a safe and healthy Halloween essentially mirrors that of the CDC.
While there will be no official downtown Menomonie trick or treating his year, the Dunn County Electric Cooperative, in celebration of National Co-op Month, is holding a drive-through trick or treating event from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 31 at N5725 600th St. in Menomonie. The first 1,500 children, 10 and under, will receive candy. Traffic will be one-way on 600th Street, with vehicles entering from County Road B at Lindstrom Equipment and exiting on to Highways 12/29.
We also encourage all our businesses that traditionally host Halloween celebrations to be mindful of the need to do everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please limit the size of these gatherings and ensure that customers wear masks, practice social distancing and have hand sanitizer available.
We also encourage landlords to monitor their properties to ensure that large parties are not being held this year. We all know that these kinds of gatherings are a prime way that the virus is spread.
While many would like the ability to celebrate Halloween in the usual ways, the need to contain the spread of COVID-19 means we have to curtail or eliminate many traditions and practices this year. We appreciate the cooperation of everyone in the community to keep our citizens as safe and healthy as possible.
