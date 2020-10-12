Guide for Halloween from DCCRT

According to the CDC, if you do decide to hand out Halloween treats, the best way to do so is to offer individually wrapped bags of treats that families can “grab and go” to maintain social distancing. The agency also cautions that a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

The state Department of Health Services has recommended against attending large gatherings or having close contact with people outside your household in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state’s advice for having a safe and healthy Halloween essentially mirrors that of the CDC.

While there will be no official downtown Menomonie trick or treating his year, the Dunn County Electric Cooperative, in celebration of National Co-op Month, is holding a drive-through trick or treating event from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 31 at N5725 600th St. in Menomonie. The first 1,500 children, 10 and under, will receive candy. Traffic will be one-way on 600th Street, with vehicles entering from County Road B at Lindstrom Equipment and exiting on to Highways 12/29.

We also encourage all our businesses that traditionally host Halloween celebrations to be mindful of the need to do everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please limit the size of these gatherings and ensure that customers wear masks, practice social distancing and have hand sanitizer available.