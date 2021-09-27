Health Dunn Right introduces online resource guide

The Mental Health & Wellness Team, an action team for the Health Dunn Right Coalition, is proud to announce a brand new, online resource guide!
Check it out for yourself here: https://dunn.myresourceguide.org/resources
What makes this guide different:
- Run by Dunn County community members who make these resources available
- Updated in real-time, as often as possible
- Easy to use and searchable for what you need!
- Plus this online guide has a special paper version for on-the-go and emergency needs resources that you can keep in your back pocket.
This new resource guide:
- Has 400+ resources that are searchable by organization name, category, or key word!
- Allows the user to bookmark the resource they’re interested in and then turn it into a printer friendly version.
Completely free to use!
- Includes a link that allows organizations to update their resource easily:
- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMvhJlIoWOwfLahLHEEecICUjXnV5FfJw5f7WQ49y3pWklXQ/viewform
Coming Soon
Keep your eyes peeled for a paper copy of the resource guide! This paper copy will contain resources focused on emergency housing, mental health, and food pantries.