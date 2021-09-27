 Skip to main content
Health Dunn Right introduces online resource guide

The Mental Health & Wellness Team, an action team for the Health Dunn Right Coalition, is proud to announce a brand new, online resource guide!

Check it out for yourself here: https://dunn.myresourceguide.org/resources

What makes this guide different:

  • Run by Dunn County community members who make these resources available
  • Updated in real-time, as often as possible
  • Easy to use and searchable for what you need!
  • Plus this online guide has a special paper version for on-the-go and emergency needs resources that you can keep in your back pocket.

This new resource guide:

  • Has 400+ resources that are searchable by organization name, category, or key word!
  • Allows the user to bookmark the resource they’re interested in and then turn it into a printer friendly version.

Completely free to use!

Coming Soon

Keep your eyes peeled for a paper copy of the resource guide! This paper copy will contain resources focused on emergency housing, mental health, and food pantries.

