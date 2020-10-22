Herb Kohl Foundation scholarship application forms now available

MILWAUKEE — Online applications for the 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted at www.kohleducation.org. A total of 100 students will be chosen to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.

Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from high school in 2021, and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/technical school. Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due on November 17 at 5 p.m. Students should go to http://www.kohleducation.org/studentexcellence/ to learn more and apply.

Selection of recipients will be made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, several education-related associations, and community representatives. Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,000 Excellence scholarships to graduating high school students throughout the state for a total of $7.4 million.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship program is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, Wisconsin Parents Association, and Cooperative Educational Service Agencies.

