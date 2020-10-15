Honors College art exhibit to showcase plight of migrants crossing Sonoran Desert

MENOMINEE — University of Wisconsin-Stout student Andrew Hoepfner filled out a manila toe tag for Jamie Pablo Gonzalez, who was just 17, one year younger than Hoepfner, when he died.

Gonzalez died from a gunshot wound to the chest near Pinal, Ariz., while trying to cross the Sonoran Desert to come to the U.S.

The toe tag with his name will be one of 3,500 handwritten tags representing migrants who have died trying to cross the desert from the mid-1990s to 2019. It is part of an exhibition in the lobby of the University Library entitled Hostile Terrain 94.

It is a participatory art exhibit sponsored and organized by the Undocumented Migration Project, a nonprofit research-art-education-media collective, directed by anthropologist Jason De Leon.

The toe tags are geolocated on a wall map of the desert showing the exact locations where remains were found. UW-Stout is one of about 150 institutions around the world housing the installation this year. The project at UW-Stout is co-sponsored by the campus colleges, Honors College, Nakatani Teaching and Learning Center, Furlong Gallery and library.