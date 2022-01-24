Hot Air Affair invites all, advises following current safety guidelines

The 33rd annual Hudson Hot Air Affair is set for February 4-6 with a theme of “S’Mores and More, Balloons Galore." This year’s hot air balloon rally and community festival is, for the most part, planned as a “normal” in-person event. However, with COVID concerns, we are asking everyone to follow current local COVID safety guidelines.

There will be about 30 balloons participating in the morning launches on Saturday and Sunday, February 5 and 6 at 7:35 am. With cooperation from Mother Nature, spectators can expect to see a launch field full of colorful hot air balloons inflate, lift off and fly over Hudson. Should the Saturday morning flight be cancelled, an optional 3 pm launch is also planned for Saturday. The latest updates on flight conditions will be available at HudsonHotAirAffair.com and on Facebook. All flights are weather dependent as the balloons are not able to fly in windy or inclement conditions.

Secretary designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Anne Sayers, will be in Hudson for the event. We will welcome her “Up-North” with our Hot Air Affair outdoor recreation theme. You can see her Friday evening, February 4, as the grand marshal of the Torchlight Parade.

The traditional evening Moon Glow (or Field of Fire) is planned for Saturday evening, February 5. The public can view inflated hot air balloon envelopes light up like giant lanterns. With windy conditions, the event becomes a Field of Fire when the pilots set up their baskets and burners to light up the sky with flames. Both events are amazing to watch.

New this year, to allow for better traffic flow and pedestrian safety, there will be parking on only one side of the street around the perimeter of the E.P. Rock school grounds. The Hot Air Affair is a popular event, so expect heavy traffic and please plan to come early as you may need to park several blocks from the launch field. We ask that you follow all traffic laws and please do not block driveways or intersections.

The Hot Air Affair is made possible through the support of many local sponsors including WESTconsin Credit Union, who is returning as the corporate sponsor.

Visit the Hot Air Affair website to learn about the upcoming event activities at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or view event listings on Facebook and Instagram.

