HSHS: April is Child Abuse Prevention month - learn how to see the signs of maltreatment

Each year in Wisconsin between 4,000 and 5,000 children are identified as being abused or neglected, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF).

April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of communities working together to help identify and prevent child maltreatment. Evidence and years of research show that children raised in loving and supportive environments are more likely to prosper academically and financially.

“As a healthcare provider it can be extremely upsetting to see a case of child abuse surface in our hospital,” said HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals Emergency Department Director, Robin Schultz. “It’s important for us to remember that how we handle these types of patient encounters may impact their lives indefinitely.”

Wisconsin recognizes six categories of child maltreatment, which include physical abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, the manufacture of methamphetamine and abuse to unborn children.

HSHS hospitals encourage you to learn the signs of child maltreatment, which in many cases is committed by someone the child knows and trusts.