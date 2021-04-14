HSHS: April is Child Abuse Prevention month - learn how to see the signs of maltreatment

Each year in Wisconsin between 4,000 and 5,000 children are identified as being abused or neglected, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF).
April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of communities working together to help identify and prevent child maltreatment. Evidence and years of research show that children raised in loving and supportive environments are more likely to prosper academically and financially.
“As a healthcare provider it can be extremely upsetting to see a case of child abuse surface in our hospital,” said HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals Emergency Department Director, Robin Schultz. “It’s important for us to remember that how we handle these types of patient encounters may impact their lives indefinitely.”
Wisconsin recognizes six categories of child maltreatment, which include physical abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, the manufacture of methamphetamine and abuse to unborn children.
HSHS hospitals encourage you to learn the signs of child maltreatment, which in many cases is committed by someone the child knows and trusts.
DCF Wisconsin says sometimes a parent’s demeanor or behavior sends a red flag about potential child abuse. Experts say a single warning sign of possible child maltreatment does not necessarily mean harm is occurring, but a closer look at the situation may be warranted when the signs appear repeatedly or in combination.
If a child reveals abuse, it’s important to listen carefully, let them know they’ve done the right thing by telling you, tell them it’s not their fault and explain what you’ll do next to keep them safe.
If you suspect child maltreatment, call 911 or Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.
To learn more about the types and conditions of child maltreatment visit the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. Additional information about preventing child abuse can be found at preventchildabusewi.org.