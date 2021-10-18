HSHS hospitals announce minimum wage increase to $15 per hour

Hospital Sisters Health System is increasing the minimum wage for its colleagues to $15 an hour, effective Oct. 31. This change will provide a rate increase to approximately 3,000 HSHS colleagues across Wisconsin and Illinois and is a multi-million-dollar annual investment. About half of those positions are at the current HSHS minimum wage rate. The other half of these colleagues are already earning above $15/hour.

HSHS is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois and is comprised of nine hospitals in Illinois and six hospitals in Wisconsin, including HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. The HSHS system also includes HSHS Medical Group in Illinois and 183 clinics in Illinois operated by Prairie Heart Institute. In total, HSHS employs approximately 13,000 individuals across two states – 8,600 in Illinois and 4,400 in Wisconsin.

For several years, the HSHS minimum wage rates in Illinois and Wisconsin have remained higher than the respective states’ minimum wage. The state minimum wage in Wisconsin is currently $7.25/hour and in Illinois the state minimum wage is currently $11/hour.

“We feel it’s important to raise the HSHS minimum wage rate even a step higher right now so we can better retain and attract the most engaged, committed and talented people to fulfill our healing mission,” said HSHS President and CEO, Damond Boatwright. “HSHS is committed to investing in our colleagues by providing a total compensation and benefits package that recognizes each individual for their personal contribution to the exceptional service our patients expect.”

This HSHS minimum wage increase will apply to multiple entry-level positions.

“We truly hope this increase helps reinforce how much we respect and care about the important work these colleagues are doing around the clock,” said Boatwright. “Some of these colleagues are the ones helping to keep patient rooms clean. Some help to nourish our patients and their loved ones by preparing and serving food within our ministries. They help get our patients registered and checked-in when they arrive for care. And others help with important clinical work that allows our organization to provide the great care we do. We need additional caring people in these roles at HSHS.”

Jobs in entry-level roles have become increasingly competitive in the U.S. over the last year. This rate increase will continue to position HSHS as highly competitive in the labor market. To search for open positions at HSHS, please visit: https://careers.hshs.org/

The HSHS minimum wage rate increase will begin October 31. Salary increases for nearly all 13,000 HSHS employees will occur around this same time.

