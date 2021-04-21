HSHS hospitals to recognize National Healthcare Decisions Day

Each year in mid-April, families are encouraged to have the often difficult conversation with their loved ones about health care decision-making. Putting your wishes in writing is one of the most important things you can do.

“Decisions around advance directives, living wills and naming a health care power of attorney now while you are healthy and cognitively able can help ensure you get the medical care you want, and ease the burden on your family,” said Eric Butters, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospital's spiritual care manager.

Butters said a written advance directive should be kept on file with your medical provider and a copy should be given to your designated health care power of attorney.

National Healthcare Decisions Day was founded in 2008 to encourage families to discuss health care decision-making sooner, rather than later.

“Many conversations may start with your family and lead to a discussion with your doctor,” Butters said. “Those beginning steps will ensure your wishes and those of your loved ones are expressed and respected, as well as followed.”

Some topics to discuss are:

• Naming a power of attorney for health care