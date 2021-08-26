HSHS hospitals update visitor policies, restrictions

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Loss of sense of taste or smell

• Exposure in the past 14 days to a person confirmed to have COVID-19

• If the visitor had COVID-19 he/she may not come to the hospital until 14 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test AND at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms

All visitors approved for entry into the hospital(s) must adhere to the following guidelines:

• Wear a facemask that covers the nose and mouth at all times; a face shield is not acceptable in place of a mask.

• Use hand sanitizer to clean hands upon entering the hospital, entering a patient room and prior to exiting a patient room.

• Remain in patient room or in space designated by hospital colleague.