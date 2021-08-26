HSHS hospitals update visitor policies, restrictions

As the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant continues to affect our communities, Hospital Sisters Health System is working to control the spread by updating visitor policies, effective August 24, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
The visitor restrictions are as follows:
• Visitors under age 12 are not permitted.
• Patients may have up to TWO (2) visitors per day. (The visitors must be the same two people each day; visitors may not rotate in and out with other individuals)
• All patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.
• Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 may not have visitors; the only exception to this is a pediatric patient and other special circumstances that will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, all visitors MUST continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure upon entering our hospital(s). Visitors who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will NOT be allowed to visit:
• Fever (greater than 100.0 F) or chills
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Loss of sense of taste or smell
• Exposure in the past 14 days to a person confirmed to have COVID-19
• If the visitor had COVID-19 he/she may not come to the hospital until 14 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test AND at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms
All visitors approved for entry into the hospital(s) must adhere to the following guidelines:
• Wear a facemask that covers the nose and mouth at all times; a face shield is not acceptable in place of a mask.
• Use hand sanitizer to clean hands upon entering the hospital, entering a patient room and prior to exiting a patient room.
• Remain in patient room or in space designated by hospital colleague.
If additional family members have concerns or questions, they can call our hospitals; we know how important it is for loved ones to be able to connect with their patients during times of need. In an effort minimize interruptions to bedside caregivers, we do ask each patient to designate one individual who can serve as the spokesperson to their friends/family. This individual will be able to call the nurse and receive detailed updates on the patient’s status.
We do encourage loved ones to call their patient’s room for a telephone visit, or use cell phones to text, call or video chat with them. The main numbers for our hospitals are below and an operator can connect them to patients’ rooms:
• HSHS Sacred Heart: (715) 717-4121
• HSHS St. Joseph’s: (715) 723-1811
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are caring for vulnerable populations within our walls and need to ensure that we remain extremely vigilant when it comes to COVID-19; this includes the care of our patients, staff and approved visitors.
The updated visitor policies are also available for reference on the hospitals’ websites:
www.HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and www.HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital