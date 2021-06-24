HSHS hospitals urge safety during fireworks season

Though fireworks can be exciting, festive and fun, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to remind community members that fireworks can also be very dangerous.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July holiday. An estimated 57% of those injuries are burns.

“The majority of injuries from fireworks occur to the hands or fingers, legs, face and eyes,” said HSHS Director of Emergency Services, Robin Schultz. “While fireworks can be fun, we recommend they be left to experts specially trained and certified so that you can still have a safe and enjoyable holiday.”

If you do decide to use fireworks, the following practices can help keep you safe:

1. Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

2. Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children can suffer injuries from sparklers, which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, which is 20 times the boiling point of water and is hot enough to melt some metals. As a safe alternative to sparklers, use glow sticks.