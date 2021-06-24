HSHS: Know the types and signs of elder abuse

In Wisconsin, in 2020 nearly 5,000 cases of elder abuse or neglect were reported according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In the United States, up to five million senior citizens in is abused or neglected each year, according to the National Council on Aging. However, only one in every 14 cases is brought to the attention of authorities.

As part of June’s Elder Abuse Awareness Month, HSHS St. Joseph’s home health department is sharing information and tips to help you recognize the signs of harm.

There are many types of abuse including physical, emotional, sexual, financial, neglect and abandonment. Actions associated with some of these include withholding medication, preventing elders from seeing close friends or relatives, not buying him or her enough food, yelling, threatening, stealing or simply ignoring a senior citizen.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Director of Home Health, Debbie Lauer says whether your loved one is at home or in a nursing care facility, you should look and listen to him or her carefully.

“Sometimes the abuse may not be as obvious as a bruise or broken bone,” says Lauer. “It’s even more difficult if your loved one cannot communicate well with you because of a decline in memory or motor function.”