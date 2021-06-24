HSHS: Know the types and signs of elder abuse

In Wisconsin, in 2020 nearly 5,000 cases of elder abuse or neglect were reported according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In the United States, up to five million senior citizens in is abused or neglected each year, according to the National Council on Aging. However, only one in every 14 cases is brought to the attention of authorities.
As part of June’s Elder Abuse Awareness Month, HSHS St. Joseph’s home health department is sharing information and tips to help you recognize the signs of harm.
There are many types of abuse including physical, emotional, sexual, financial, neglect and abandonment. Actions associated with some of these include withholding medication, preventing elders from seeing close friends or relatives, not buying him or her enough food, yelling, threatening, stealing or simply ignoring a senior citizen.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Director of Home Health, Debbie Lauer says whether your loved one is at home or in a nursing care facility, you should look and listen to him or her carefully.
“Sometimes the abuse may not be as obvious as a bruise or broken bone,” says Lauer. “It’s even more difficult if your loved one cannot communicate well with you because of a decline in memory or motor function.”
Lauer says some of the other things to watch for include dirty skin or body odor, sudden weight loss, bedsores, unexplained burns or scars, recent changes in banking or spending patterns, depression, withdrawal from activities he or she typically enjoys, and unexpected changes in behavior.
“Something to look for with patients and caregivers is how they communicate, both verbally and nonverbally,” says Lauer. “Watch and listen to see if things ‘match up’ – if the patient explains things the same way the caregiver does, and if there’s any tension between the two.”
Another reason for caution, says Lauer, is if the caregiver always speaks for their senior citizen. “If the patient is verbal, but not allowed to answer questions or appears hesitant to answer on their own behalf, it doesn’t mean there’s abuse or neglect going on, but if it’s a pattern it does tell me to look a little closer.”
If you suspect an elder is being abused or neglected call 911 or contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.