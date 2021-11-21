HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital offers a way to honor loved ones this holiday

The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital will honor and memorialize loved ones during the 36th annual Love Lights virtual tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Love Lights is a special way to honor loved ones who may be receiving care at the hospital, or who are wished continued good health and happiness, or those who have passed and are dearly missed. Community members who purchase a Love Light in honor of a loved one’s name will see those lights glow from the trees outside the front entrance of the hospital beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 with a virtual tree lighting ceremony. Each colored light honors a special soul.

• White: Deceased adult

• Blue: Deceased child

• Red/Green: Living relative or friend

• Gold: Living or deceased veteran or active military member

• Purple: Living or deceased pet

Donations from the purchase of each $10 light are a way to help the hospital, which is part of a not-for-profit, Catholic-based health care system, to continue to provide health, healing and hope to all they serve.

Due to COVID-19, and the hospital’s deep concern for the health and safety of community members, this year’s lighting ceremony will be streamed lived on the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Facebook page in lieu of an in-person event.

To purchase a Love Light, or for more information, please call Brandy Sikora, volunteer services manager at 715-717-7439 or visit the hospital’s website at: www.hshs.org/sacredheart/lovelights

New this year, pink and blue lights will adorn a tree outside the hospital to remember the youngest lives lost. Community members are welcome to place an ornament on this tree in honor of a pregnancy or infant loss.

