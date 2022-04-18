HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital partners with police for Drug Take-back Day, April 30

Safe disposal of unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications is not in or around your home. That’s why HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is partnering with the Chippewa Falls Police Department to provide a safe, convenient and responsible disposal opportunity.

Community members are encouraged to bring unwanted or expired medications to this take back event. The following items will be accepted:

• Prescription and over-the-counter medications

• Ointments

• Non-aerosol sprays

• Patches

• Inhalers

• Creams

• Vials

• Pet medications

• Vaping devices and cartridges – batteries will not be accepted

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Outreach Specialist, Melissa Ives, says these items should not be flushed down the toilet, poured down the drain or tossed in the garbage. “Over time trace amounts of the medicines can leach into the ground and contaminate rivers and lakes,” she says. “By turning over these items to the proper entity – in this case the police department, they will be disposed of properly and safely.”

Ives says it’s also important to not leave expired or unused medications in your home because it can create a public health and safety concern. “The substances can be stolen, misused, abused or accidentally ingested,” she says.

Results from the most recent 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Mental Health found that nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled drugs; most obtain the medications from family and friends, either by asking them or via the home medicine cabinet.

Community members are asked to follow safety protocols during the drive-thru event:

• Remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will come to collect your items.

• Cross out identifying information on medication containers.

As a thank you to those who bring their medications to the drop off location on April 30, a limited number of gas gift cards, medication lock boxes and Deterra medicine deactivation bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Community members do not need to be a patient of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to participate in the event or receive a thank you item.

For more information about Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and what items you may or may not bring to events, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Justice webpage.

