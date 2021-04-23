HSHS St. Joseph's offers community garden plots, seeks gardeners

For the ninth year, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is offering free garden plots to community members who need fresh produce due to limited resources. Individuals, service organizations, and other groups willing to grow and donate their entire harvest to local food pantries and kitchens are also welcome to rent plots for $35.
Roger Elliott, a long-time volunteer with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital says this program allows gardeners to get their hands dirty while helping their neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.
“It’s always rewarding to see how many people come forward to help,” he said. “Sometimes families will rent a plot to teach kids about gardening and the importance of giving back.”
Upkeep of the garden, located off Scheidler Road in Chippewa Falls, is provided by staff from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. The garden is surrounded by an eight-foot-tall fence to deter wildlife. It is also protected by locked gates. An irrigation system is used, and a water hydrant is provided for gardeners to wash produce on site. Gardening tools are also available for use for those who don’t have their own.
Elliott and other hospital volunteers accept the gardeners’ produce and deliver it to food pantries and kitchens weekly. To date, produce from the garden has provided a total of more than seven and a half tons of food to families in need in Chippewa County.
There are 24 plots available for rent; each is 12-feet-wide by 24-feet-long. Applications are being taken now and the garden plots will be ready for planting in mid-May. For more information, or to pick up an application, call Roger Elliott at 715-563-2069 or email him at rwelae@charter.net.