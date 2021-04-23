HSHS St. Joseph's offers community garden plots, seeks gardeners

For the ninth year, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is offering free garden plots to community members who need fresh produce due to limited resources. Individuals, service organizations, and other groups willing to grow and donate their entire harvest to local food pantries and kitchens are also welcome to rent plots for $35.

Roger Elliott, a long-time volunteer with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital says this program allows gardeners to get their hands dirty while helping their neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.

“It’s always rewarding to see how many people come forward to help,” he said. “Sometimes families will rent a plot to teach kids about gardening and the importance of giving back.”

Upkeep of the garden, located off Scheidler Road in Chippewa Falls, is provided by staff from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. The garden is surrounded by an eight-foot-tall fence to deter wildlife. It is also protected by locked gates. An irrigation system is used, and a water hydrant is provided for gardeners to wash produce on site. Gardening tools are also available for use for those who don’t have their own.