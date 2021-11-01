HSHS Women and Infants Center nurse honored

For nearly four decades Jean Richard has been helping Chippewa Valley parents expand their families by providing expert care at the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center in Eau Claire.

Recently, Jean, a registered nurse, was presented with the 2021 Nurse Exemplar Award, which is the hospital’s highest nursing honor. It is given each year to a nurse who exhibits excellence in caring for patients and families, provides personalized patient care and has a superior level of knowledge and skill.

In her nomination letter, fellow Women and Infants Center registered nurse, Kayla Schewe, said, “Jean shows Christ’s love in her nursing practice by being attentive to patients and colleagues’ mind, body and spirit. She is a beacon of light and guidance to all around her, and her positivity and cheerfulness are contagious.”

Jean has served HSHS for more than 36 years and has helped care for hundreds of moms and babies.

“I am humbled to receive this award and it means so much to me because my peers nominated me,” said Jean. “We are such a great team. I wouldn’t be the nurse I am today without working and learning from everyone I have over the years.”

